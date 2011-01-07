Hair Trends: Bye-Bye To Blonde In 2011

Photo: Courtesy of Lindex Lingerie; Willy Vanderperre for V

One of the most buzzed about beauty moments during Spring 2011 Fashion Month was when Abbey Lee Kershaw debuted her new bleached hair at the Chanel Soho store opening in New York. Seriously, it was awesome. But she wasn’t the first catwalker to make the drastic color change in the last couple of seasons. 2010 was certainly the year of the bleach blondes: Siri Tollerod, Julia Frakes and Dree Hemingway all sported the near-white style, a trend that girls all over the world proceeded to copy.

It’s only a few days into 2011, but the way things are going, brunettes might be making a comeback this year. Carmen Kass is rocking a new darker shade in her Spring 2011 ad campaign for Lindex Lingerie, and Natasha Poly is newly brunette in an editorial in the upcoming issue of V. Abbey Lee is even back to brown for her spring Hugo Boss ad!



I’m a natural brunette and have been itching to go lighter for a few months now, but am I too late? Do you think that the bleach blonde trend of 2010 is just a passing craze?