Hair Bows: Hot Or Not?

A few weeks ago, I was headed home on the 1 train after a long day of work, just minding my own business and shuffling through songs on my iPod when I spotted an adult aged woman sporting a hair bow. But, not like your average hair bow made from ribbon or some other perfectly normal material you can buy at Jo-Ann Fabrics (although to be honest I’m not a fan of those either). This hot number was a hair, hair bow, as in I just chopped off my teenage nemesis’ hair at a sleepover while she was passed out, wrapped it around a bow-shaped contraption and velcroed it onto my own head kind of hair bow.

I am fully aware that Lady Gaga has been running wild with this trend for over a year, but to see it placed on the top of a “normal” person’s head like a cherry on an ice-cream sundae, without “Alejandro” suddenly queueing and Gaga jumping out from the next train over was to put it lightly strange. But apparently Vogue Italia isn’t as appalled at the in my opinion hair don’t. On top of showcasing the style in an editorial shot by Miles Aldridge this month, they also combined it with a bowl cut and an over-sized ballerina bun for triple the fun!

For all you hair bow lovers who worship Lady Gaga before you go to bed at night don’t be fooled. She is in fact NOT the originator of the look. To bring you the truth, we took a look back in time and highlighted some looks that may have prompted Gaga to bring the hairy trend back into fashion. Click through the slide show above to judge who pulled off the look best!