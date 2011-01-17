Golden Globes Beauty: The Bold, The Bad and The Bangs

The Golden Globes brought us a night of low-blows from Ricky Gervais (of which I was a huge fan), killer bangs, sleek locks, multiple sexy gazes from Ryan Gosling and James Franco, and a Married With Children reunion. When our giddiness from re-living our childhoods was set aside, we realized just how good the stars looked.

Many chose to forgo the usual updo for a more casual and loose hairstyle and it was gorgeous. The makeup was more subdued and neutral, with an occasional red lip popping up in the crowd. Click through the slide show for our highlights of the night, as well as inspiration from their makeup artists and hairstylists.