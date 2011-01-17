Golden Globes Beauty: The Bold, The Bad and The Bangs

The Golden Globes brought us a night of low-blows from Ricky Gervais (of which I was a huge fan), killer bangs, sleek locks, multiple sexy gazes from Ryan Gosling and James Franco, and a Married With Children reunion. When our giddiness from re-living our childhoods was set aside, we realized just how good the stars looked.
Many chose to forgo the usual updo for a more casual and loose hairstyle and it was gorgeous. The makeup was more subdued and neutral, with an occasional red lip popping up in the crowd. Click through the slide show for our highlights of the night, as well as inspiration from their makeup artists and hairstylists.
January's pin up style created by Renato Campora of Fekkai was perfectly offset by her porcelain skin and glossy red lip, by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. Goodwin wanted to create a "90s supermodel meets old Hollywood glamour look," and used Chanel Rouge Allure Extrait De Gloss in Excess to get the perfect lip color.
Celebrity makeup artist Spencer Barnes created Wilde's "French coquette-ish" look with NARS Nouveau Monde due eyeshadow for an olive gold and lilac smokey eye to complement her choppy bangs and sleek locks.
The Black Swan starlet and mom-to-be looked as chic as ever with a classic French twist and bold pink lip.
Okay, what in the world was J Love doing at the Globes? And what is that birds nest on her head? So many questions, so few answers.
Mila's gorgeous emerald green Vera Wang gown inspired Tresemme stylist Mara Rosak to create a modern French twist for the starlet (with a bit of oomph). Kunis' long lashes and coral lip in L'Absolu Nu in Coral Ribbon (out in March) by makeup artist Tracey Levy completed the look.
Angie certainly caught wind of the green dress trend, but it appears she didn't have time to get her hair done. We realize she has a million little ones running around at home, but her strands have become so long and wispy they just, ugh, hang there - and those bangs! We're just asking for a haircut.
Although I feel that Blair - er - Leighton always looks done up in a cool and casual sort of way, I'm loving this half-up style with soft curls and a pale pink lip. She also chose to complement it perfectly with a neutral smokey eye - everything is just so right.
Christina Hendricks can normally do no wrong (normally) - her makeup looked gorgeous and her skin flawless like usual, but her hair was out of control. The curls were a frizzy mess and too big for the amount of volume that was her dress.
Channeling Mia Farrow, Michelle Williams showed off her chic pixie cut, long lashes and porcelain skin. Makeup artist Jeanine Lobell played up her lips with a coral color, using CHANEL Rouge Coco Lip Colour in Chalys to complete the look.
Adir Abergel of Fekkai gave Hathaway a "fresh wave" in order to create a refined bohemian style to complement that dress. Her makeup, done by makeup artist Kate Lee, was subdued and feminine to give the dress the spotlight.
Claire Danes looked oh-so-fab in an electric pink dress to accept her award for best performance by an actress in a Mini Series or TV movie for "Temple Grandin" winning for the first time since "My So Called Life". The actress's side swept updo, pink eyeshadow and pink lips all somehow just worked.
Bangs are clearly making a comeback in 2011 - but these are a bit much. I love you Sandra, I really do, but your bangs are eating your face.