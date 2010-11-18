Get Longer Eyelashes: 3 Tricks To Try Now

You know, theres just something about a set of long, lush lashes that makes me secretly rejoice on the inside. I immediately begin to smile when I spot a great looking set and if I could sing, Im sure that Id bust a high note like Mariah Carey.

Along with this terrible obsession with lush lashes comes the horrible habit of camping out at a local drugstore to make sure I get my hands on the latest, greatest and newest mascaras out there. Disgusting, I know. But, lucky for you that I have this crazy obsession because Ive gotten pretty darned good at picking out some of the best ways (and methods) that you can achieve your own luxurious set. You can thank my dirty habit later after you test these out for yourself.

1. Try a pair of Lash Dipped extensions.

Probably the most expensive (but totally worth it) method out there, lash extensions can usually be found on a female celebrity near you (hello Kim Kardashian!). They may involve a bit more money than youre probably used to paying (were talking at least $400 for a full set), but you wont have to apply mascara or curl your lashes for the six week duration that theyre in. Sounds amazing, right? Well, thats because it is. I just so happen to have a personal testimony that I can give in relation to this because Im currently rocking a half set right now (for just a little bit of oomph), and its probably the best thing Ive done to myself (beauty-wise) since dying my hair blonde. In addition to my fab eyelash extensions, Ive also gotten a new treatment that you simply must try (if youre into the whole idea of extensions) thats called LashDip. Applied by lash master princess Courtney Akai (shes done lashes for Betsey Johnson!), the coating is added to your extensions for extra lift, curve and makes them look even bolder. Its also kind of pricey ($200!) but totally worth it if you want to travel light and leave your mascara and eyelash curler at home.

2. Before applying mascara, curl your lashes with an eyelash curler and apply your mascara from the base up.

Sounds extremely elementary (I know) but youd be surprised at the number of women that dont implement this simple tip into their everyday lash application! I mean, honestly, how many of you out there dont even own or know how to work an eyelash curler? If you dont, I suggest that you invest in one immediately. I cant live without my Shu Uemura Lash Curler. After you curl your lashes with the curler, make sure that you start applying your mascara at the bottom of your lashes versus in the middle. Celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern (whos clientele includes the always lash lovelyReese Witherspoon) once gave me this simple tip and Ive been living in lush lash heaven ever since. She and I both swear by CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion mascara!

3. Make sure that youre using mascara thats going to grab and lengthen each and every one of your lashes.

You know, you can be pretty cheap when it comes to buying things like nail polish remover or sometimes even lipgloss. But mascara? No. However, there are beautynistas on a budget (such as myself) out there, so here are three of my new faves guaranteed to have your lashes looking luscious! (All less than $20 of course.)

LOreal Voluminous Million Lashes, $8.95, walgreens.com



Clump free, mess free and super buildable, this formula is by far the best to come from the LOreal brand. The best part is that it includes a built-in wiper so you get just the right amount of formula onto the brush. This, of course, makes it super easy to amplify your lashes to lush status.

Revlon Grow Luscious by Fabulash, $8.99, target.com



You cant go wrong with mascara that has luscious in its title, but this stuff is great because the brush lengthens each lash and the formula contains special ingredients that actually strengthen your lashes over time.

Maybelline Volum Express the Falsies, $7.99, cvs.com



Im smitten with the patented Spoon brush on this mascara because it makes it super easy to build volume, without the clumping.

Alright, now that youve read and taken notes off of my lash building cheat sheet above, spill your secrets and favorite mascara finds in the comments!

Image: istock.com