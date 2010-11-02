Find The Best Bob For Your Face Shape

Image L to R: Michael Tran, FilmMagic | Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images Entertainment | Eric Ryan, Getty Images Entertainment

Lately it seems as if you cant turn a magazine page or check out a website without spotting at least one celebrity flaunting some fabulous newly bobbed haircut. And, if youre anything like the beauty junkie that I am, you probably immediately start to wonder how you can get your hair to look the same way. (Or maybe not exactly the same way but a similar style!) Well, look no further fellow style seekers because Ive found the secrets to achieving those sleek haircuts that youve noticed everywhere. The key? Just pay attention to the shape of your face.

According to Rodrigo Padilla, hairstylist at the super swank Sally Hershberger Salon in New York, there are three main face types: round, square and oval.

If your face is round like Naomi Watts, Padilla suggests that you add a bit of texture to the hair with a beach spray such as the Sally Hershberger Beach Spray. A lot of women with round faces are scared to cut their hair, but they shouldnt be, he says. The hair shouldnt be shorter than the chin and there should be no layers around the face. Also, you can add some choppy bangs to create the illusion that the face looks longer.



If your face is oval like Keira Knightley, then theres not much wrong that you can do to your cut. This is my favorite face shape because you can go extreme and make the hair as short as you want, Padilla said. However, he suggests a sleek look (like Keiras) and using the Sally Hershberger Smooth Fix Styling Spray to achieve the look.

If your face is square like Sandra Bullocks, then its best to stick to layers. Try to make it look flatter on the top so it doesnt make your face look longer, Padilla suggests. He likes to style this hairstyle by curling and adding a little bit of wave to it with the Mineral Spray from Sally Hershberger Salon Mineral Spray.

Now that Ive spilled the beans on how you can become a bobbed beauty, which face shape and haircut best matches you?