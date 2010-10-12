Fall TV Premieres: Best In Beauty

When the weather gets colder and the leaves change, many of our thoughts turn to sweaters and scarves. But, for those TV obsessed among us, our thoughts are on the return of Primetime TV. Since most of us have welcomed the fact that we’ve become the Hulu generation, there’s no need to cancel our nightly plans to still get our fill of TV dramas – from Atlantic City during Prohibition to high school misfits that have a tendency to break out in song in the hallways. And, because we all know that we have a bit of celeb-stalking in all of us, we’ve been watching our favorite shows for the best beauty looks (of course). Scroll through the clips below to choose your favorite.

Boardwalk Empire

Between the bold red lips and the pin curled hair (decked out with feathered headbands) there really isn’t much we aren’t lusting after during every episode of Boardwalk Empire.

Better With You

This new Fall show includes Joanna Garcia (you may remember her from Reba and Bree on GG) and her hair is just not human. With her perfectly cascading waves, the fact that the show is hilarious just doesn’t even matter, utter jealousy ensues as dreams of chopping off her red strands to make them into a wig for yourself take over…

The Whole Truth

Maura Tierney showcases her newly pixie’d style (after beating breast cancer!) in The Whole Truth, ABC’s version of Law & Order. She pulls off the short style pretty well, and in honor of BCA, we’re going to give the show a shot.

Running Wilde

Keri Russell makes her boob tube comeback as the eco-friendly better half to the always hilarious Will Arnett, who is a spoiled oil heir in Running Wilde. Her down-to-earth beauty routine is refreshing and she still looks amazing in the jungle and in a mansion.

Glee

For all of the Gleeks out there, the latest season’s second episode was definitely worth waiting for. The “Britney” episode featured all of the characters taking on their Britney Spears fantasies. Our favorite take was definitely Santana and Brittany’s “Me Against the Music” duet, where Santana dressed up as Madonna with a deep side part, retro hairstyle. Well done ladies, well done.

Modern Family

Modern Family is another great show from last year’s premieres (clearly we’re more keen on last year’s shows so far) and this season doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Gloria (Sofia Vergara), is married to an older man who doesn’t understand her Colombian sex appeal (or does in his own way) but the girl knows how to get herself ready in the morning. With a smokey eye and thick wavy locks, we know who the beauty on the show is.