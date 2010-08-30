Emmy Awards 2010 Beauty Breakdown: From Faves to Fails

Last night’s 62nd annual Emmy Awards paid respect to the newcomers with Modern Family winning Best Comedy, The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons winning Best Comedy Actor, and Jane Lynch of Glee taking home the Best Supporting Actress prize.
Since I don’t have cable, I watched all of this through my Twitter feed which was quite informative. I learned that Jimmy Fallon was hotter than most people thought (someone went as far as saying they wanted to see him naked with just a guitar?), and no one wanted to hear about True Blood anymore. I also was able to watch a live stream of the red carpet, so I didn’t miss out on any of the action.
There were plenty of makeup favorites, and a few that should have taken a second look in the mirror before they headed out the door for the evening. Read on for my best and worst from the night.
Favorite Beauty Bloggers:
Beauty Crazed
BEST: Dianna Argon of 'Glee' looked like an awards show pro with a perfectly tousled updo and pale pink lips to complement her striking dark lash line.
BEST: Maria Menounos, TV Personality for Access Hollywood (who may have overshadowed the talent), shows us why matte red lips will never go out of style. Her volumized updo and long lashes add a fun 50's flair to her look.
BEST: Tina Fey looked gorgeous in her Oscar de la Renta gown, but what really completed the look was her winged smokey eyes, pale pink lips (I spot a trend here...) and volumized pony. Love her!
BEST: January Jones of Mad Men had a lot to celebrate last night (the show won Best Drama for the third time) and she was dressed for the part. Her tousled tresses, cat eye liner and pale lip complimented her bold dress color perfectly.
BEST: Julie Benz of Dexter fame had nude makeup (very on trend for fall) with black rimmed eyes, and a gorgeous event-ready pony to show off her one shoulder gown.
BEST: Glee definitely dressed to impress this year, with Jessalyn Gilsig (not a favorite of mine on the show I must admit), wearing this season's metallic eye trend and pale lip with a loose updo.
WORST: Lo Bosworth made an appearance last night (why you ask? no idea) but aside from the fact that the dress looked hideous, her hair was a hot mess. I'll give her one compliment though kudos for rocking the bold lip!
WORST: Another giant question mark on the red carpet was Kate Gosselin. I'm assuming she knew that there were going to be a lot of photographers, so of course she showed face. Her hair looks like it's confused, and can't decide if it's still short or long enough for an updo. Spare us next time.
WORST: Although I love Mindy Kaling from The Office, her look last night was a mess. This top knot is just too much for her petite frame it's almost as big as her face, poor thing.