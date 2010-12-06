StyleCaster
Emma Stone’s Blonde Ambition

One of our fave redheads, the hilarious and gorgeous Emma Stone, has traded in her fiery locks for a golden blonde hue. The Easy A star, whose natural hair color is actually blonde (go figure), dyed her hair for her upcoming role as Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man reboot. The flaxen hair color and blunt bangs give her a decidedly mod vibe (that fab winged eyeliner helps too), but we prefer Emma with her rich auburn locks–the blonde makes her pale skin look a bit washed out. We’re having total Lindsay Lohan flashbacks right now. Hopefully Emma’s not going all LiLo 2.0 on us.

What do you think of Emma Stone’s blonde hair color?

