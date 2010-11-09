Designer Beauty Collections That Need To Happen

Marchesa recently dipped their toe into the water with Le Metier de Beaute, and Diane Von Furstenberg also announced a full beauty line coming next year

Here are my picks for the next designers to launch cosmetic lines/beauty products. Some already have fragrance and/or small beauty-oriented products on the market and some are just perfectly poised to make their mark in the world of beauty as stylishly and chicly as their designs. Lets hope Im right about them all!

Rachel Roy



Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, WireImage



Im a huge fan of both her Rachel and Rachel Rachel Roy lines, and having once interviewed her only to find out how much she loves beauty, I cannot think of a better match for a line of fragrances/beauty products that are as lovely, luxe and modern as Rachel Roys style! Likelihood from 1-10: 8.5

Michael Kors



Photo: Michael Kors, Spring 2010, Imaxtree

Hes had several hit fragrances, and has turned out unique fragrance accessories like cocktails rings (you get extra points if you know about his limited edition fragrance PEN!). He also has lip gloss as part of a fragrance roller ball. Since his fragrances are under the Estee Lauder umbrella, I see the wheels turningYou know, the packaging would be SO chic! Likelihood from 1-10: 9.5

Tom Ford



Photo: Tom Ford, Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images Entertainment



The former Gucci designer has created a line of luxe, exotic fragrances that have a cult following. Hes also launched a new line of premium lipsticks that have many swooning over them. This holiday season, he created a Tom Ford Black Orchid Trio set that includes a limited edition Black Orchid nail polish color. My prediction is that beauty lovers are going to want to own everything in a Tom Ford beauty collection. Likelihood from 1-10: 9.5

Stella McCartney



Photo: Stella McCartney, Fall 2010, Imaxtree

Since launching her CARE organic skin care line several years ago, along with the very popular Stella fragrance, Ive been waiting to see how the uber-talented McCartney follows these offerings up. I think a luxe, certified organic cosmetic line with innovative, environmentally conscious packaging is a very likely probability for this talented designer. Likelihood from 1-10: 9.5

Alber Elbaz, Lanvin



Photo: Lanvin Fall 2009, Imaxtree

Lanvin created a lipstick as part of his upcoming H&M collaboration. Based on the early views and interest in his fabulous, ultra luxe yet budget friendly clothes, a full beauty-focused ancillary line could be in his future as well. Likelihood from 1-10: 7.5