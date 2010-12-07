A Decade of Beauty: The 2000’s Best Beauty Gadgets

As we get ready to ring in the new year (how is it already that time?) we’re realizing that somehow a decade has passed since the new millennium and we’re getting really old. Back when some folks were preparing bomb shelters (because it was the end of the world, duh) we were obsessing over Limited Too nail polish and low rise denim and I may have owned a pair that zipped up the butt.
Thankfully, we have progressed in the last 10 years, and we’re extremely grateful for that fact. The beauty industry has made it far easier for us to give ourselves at home treatments, everything from facials to laser hair removal. Check out our picks for the best beauty gadgets of the decade, and let us know yours in the comments below!
This cleansing system, founded in 2000, literally changed the way we viewed washcloths we'll never get such a fresh, clean feeling without one. (Clarisonic Classic Sonic Skin Cleansing System, $195, clarisonic.com)
Bringing at-home hair removal to another level, Silk'n SensEpil brought Home Pulsed Light Technology in a hand-held device into our bathrooms in 2009, saving us hundreds on trips to the spa. (Silk'n SensEpil, $499, silkn.com)
It's hard to believe we've only been obsessed with CHI ceramic irons since 2001 how did we get such sleek strands before? (CHI 1" Red Ceramic Flat Iron, $159.95, ulta.com)
At the beginning of the oscillation craze in '08, Lancome debuted their mascara, which changed how women everywhere lengthen lashes. (Lancome Oscillation Mascara, $34, bergdorfgoodman.com)
Giving everyone the power to become their own dermatologist, Zeno launched the Hot Spot in '05 to blast zits later expanding the line to include the Heat Treat, which prevents blemishes before they start. (Zeno Heat Treat, $39.99, drugstore.com)
The recently launched at-home whitening system Luster is for those of us with sensitive pearly whites that are in need of some teeth whitening. The system is proven to lessen dehydration, which is the prime cause of sensitivity. (Luster Tooth Whitening System, 1 Hour White, $44.99, lusteroralcare.com)
Before Brooke Shields batted her long lashes at us in 2008, we had no idea we could lengthen our fringe with Latisse, and stop men in their tracks. (Latisse, by presciption, latisse.com)
Airbrushing is not just for the pros anymore (or your wedding day). Temptu recreated their airbrush system in 2008 to release to mass audiences, so that everyone could achieve that Photoshop look. (Temptu Basic System, $225, temptu.com)
This light therapy duo fights aging and acne by combining wavelengths of red and infrared lights to bring the spa to you. See a theme here? (Baby Quasar Power Pack, $699, babyquasar.com)
Since many of us now have an iPhone glued to the palms of our hands, beauty apps are in their prime. From browsing for your favorite products to giving yourself a virtual makeover, we now have new forms of entertainment at our fingertips. (Sephora Beauty App, iTunes Store)