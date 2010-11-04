Classic Beauty: New Ways To Wear Old Faves

For the beauty obsessed, we look to makeup for a bit of playtime in our lives. We experiment with new trends and recycle the old. But sometimes these new trends (or classic trends) need to be a bit refreshed or they lose our interest. Below are three new ways to wear some of our favorite trends for the season.



Red Lipstick: Trade in your blue or brown-based red for a red with orange or pink undertones, or a red with a light shimmer. Then, create a slightly ombre effect by adding two different glosses a lighter red on top and darker on the bottom.



Try: Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Intense in #21, Illamasqua Ignite, NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Cruella.



For glosses, try: MAC Bold and Brash Dare to Wear lipglass, Tarina Tarantino Gem Gloss in Lacquer.

Purple Eyeliner: Use a bright, bluish-purple liner over black for a smoky eye. For an edgier look, try a blackish-purple with silver or purple shimmer.



Try: A gel liner like MAC Fluidline in Violet to rim the eyes and wing it up and out for a cat eye. Or, if you’re scared of liquid liners, try Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil Crash.

Greige Eye Shadow: This flattering shade blends gray and beige. Kick it up a notch by layering it with gold, bronze or even silver shadows or using metallic greige shades for the inside corners of the eyes. For a daring look, try adding some graphic designs on the eyelid with liquid metallic liner on top of the greige shadow.



Try: NARS Coconut Grove, Armani Eyes to Kill in Steel Black or Bobbi Brown Metallic Long-Wear Cream Shadow in chrome patina.

