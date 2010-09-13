Celebs Rep Rainbow Brite At The MTV VMA’s

Since we’re all a bit sick of hearing about the Kanye-Taylor drama at the VMAs (and it was played out enough last night), I’ll move right on to the good stuff. Aside from the odd fashions, such as Lady Gaga’s meat dress and bullet dress, and Paris Hilton’s strange feathered poof, there was an array of celebs who opted for cans of spray paint and Manic Panic to accessorize their locks. Read on below for whose colored hair worked best.



Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic

Katy Perry, always one striving to be the center of attention, highlighted her dark strands with hot pink, neon blue and purple. At least she was on trend in the sense that she started the highlights a couple of inches below the roots, working them into the hair. But, the punk look just doesn’t suit her.



Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

Gaga on the other hand, not only added a bit of blue to the ends of her strands, but also topped the whole look off by adding a slab of meat to her head. I may be able to excuse the meat dress, but a meat hat? Vegans everywhere are cringing.



Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

Nicki Minaj joined in on the color trend with a Barbie-pink colored wig. With blonde highlights to compliment her neutral jumpsuit. Albeit a bit bright (and clearly not real), she may win this rainbow round mainly because we’re loving the lipstick that completes the look.