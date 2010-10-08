Celeb Beauty: 8 Hot Date Night Looks

Looking for hair and makeup inspiration on date night? From flirty ‘dos to the perfect bold lip, these celebs show us how they prep for a big night out.
Jessica Biel:
This subtle pink lip combined with the soft wavy hair is the perfect touch of femininity for a first date.
Audrina Patridge:
Audrina Patridge's retro, swoopy 'do and smoldering smoky eye create the right mix of sophistication and glamour, making it the perfect choice for an elegant evening out.
Eva Longoria:
To pull off the casually chic "oh this? I just threw this together" look of Eva Longoria, all you need is a slightly undone updo, a dab of nude gloss, some brown liner and LOTS of mascara.
Kim Kardashian:
Show off your fun and fashionable side by rocking a sleek ponytail and modern makeup like Kim Kardashian.
Selena Gomez:
For a flirty look you can't beat full, playful curls and long, lush lashes like Selena Gomez's.
Jessica Alba:
When things start getting serious, it's time to break out the big guns. Bold, beautiful red lips and a romantic updo like Jessica Alba's let him know you're a total catch.
Vanessa Hudgens:
For a more vamped up date night look, opt for tons of volume and long curls.
Kate Bosworth:
Bosworth has got that innocent, yet hot girl next door look down pat complete with rosy cheeks and all.