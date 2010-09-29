Best Red Lipstick: 9 Celebs Who Rocked The Look

Ah red lipstick, a true beauty classic. Since the first bullet debuted so many years ago, it has been the color of choice for some of the most legendary womenKatharine Hepburn, Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Debbie Harry, Courtney Love. Ladies who you would never exactly qualify as wallflowers.

My own love of red lipstick is twofold. I appreciate its notice-me qualities, but also its simplicity when youre wearing it you dont really need much else. Since my devotion is longstanding, Ive developed a few favorites over the years. M.A.Cs Ruby Woo is the perfect matte blue-red (and a favorite of Dita Von Teese); Lipstick Queens Rouge Sinner is a wearable brownish red; NARS Heat Wave a poppy orange red; Chanels Lover is a satiny rose red; and finally Revlons Fire and Ice, the brands original scarlet designed for, as the brands famous ad campaign declared, for those who love to flirt with fire and who dare to skate on thin ice. As Hollywoods love affair with red burns on; here, a few of our favorite recent forbearers of the never-ending trend in its many incarnations.