Best Red Lipstick: 9 Celebs Who Rocked The Look

Ah red lipstick, a true beauty classic. Since the first bullet debuted so many years ago, it has been the color of choice for some of the most legendary womenKatharine Hepburn, Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Debbie Harry, Courtney Love. Ladies who you would never exactly qualify as wallflowers.

My own love of red lipstick is twofold. I appreciate its notice-me qualities, but also its simplicity when youre wearing it you dont really need much else. Since my devotion is longstanding, Ive developed a few favorites over the years. M.A.Cs Ruby Woo is the perfect matte blue-red (and a favorite of Dita Von Teese); Lipstick Queens Rouge Sinner is a wearable brownish red; NARS Heat Wave a poppy orange red; Chanels Lover is a satiny rose red; and finally Revlons Fire and Ice, the brands original scarlet designed for, as the brands famous ad campaign declared, for those who love to flirt with fire and who dare to skate on thin ice. As Hollywoods love affair with red burns on; here, a few of our favorite recent forbearers of the never-ending trend in its many incarnations.

Liv Tyler knows how to make her fair skin and blue eyes pop with a rich cherry red lipstick.

To finish off her menswear look, Gemma Arterton wears a classic red on her lips.

Rose Byrne's ombre hair gets a bit of a lift with a bold red lip.

Christina Hendricks completes her siren red hair with a red lip.

Florence Welch arrives at the MTV VMA's with a soft red lip to compliment her fair skin.

Taylor Swift knows how to rock the classic red lip look to dress up for an evening out.

Estelle completes her black outfit with a bold red lip.

Blake Lively is a lady in red at "The Town" premiere.

Carey Mulligan shows off her red lips on Wall Street.

