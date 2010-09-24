Best Celebrity Nails: Our Top 12 Tips!

The past few years have been good ones for nails. With the arrival of Minx, a constant cycle of it nail colors (neon, greige, jade), and the popularity of all manner of outrageous patterns and designs, the beauty element that used to be one of the last things people look out for on the red carpet, has moved up in importance. And frankly, we couldnt be happier about it. To celebrate the nails current reign, we gathered some of our favorite recent tips.