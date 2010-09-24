StyleCaster
Share

Best Celebrity Nails: Our Top 12 Tips!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Best Celebrity Nails: Our Top 12 Tips!

Fiorella
by
Best Celebrity Nails: Our Top 12 Tips!
12 Start slideshow

The past few years have been good ones for nails. With the arrival of Minx, a constant cycle of it nail colors (neon, greige, jade), and the popularity of all manner of outrageous patterns and designs, the beauty element that used to be one of the last things people look out for on the red carpet, has moved up in importance. And frankly, we couldnt be happier about it. To celebrate the nails current reign, we gathered some of our favorite recent tips.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Lindsay Lohan: Best. Statement. Nail. Ever.

Drew Barrymores grayish lilac

January Jones elegant tuxedo black

Jenna Dewans stark white-out-style tips

Katy Perrys nail art gets personal

Kelly Osbournes cotton candy pink

Ke$has animal print Minx mash-up

Liv Tylers classic fire-engine-red

Michelle Trachtenbergs blackened forest green

Miley Cyrus metallic emerald green

Selena Gomezs sky blue

Vanessa Hudgens glittery accent nail offsets aqua

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Beauty Trends Through History: Which Decade Are You?

Beauty Trends Through History: Which Decade Are You?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share