Ashlee Simpson’s Hair Transformation And 10 More Celeb Updates

For those of us “experimental types,” changing our hair up is a constant throughout our lives. When we break-up with a boy, move to a new town, or welcome in a new season, we get an urge for a new hairstyle. So it’s really no surprise that so many celebs lately have changed their locks (plus, in celeb world, break-ups are constant and changing it up is part of the job). Keeping track of all of the changes can be a bit hard, so we’ve compiled our fave new celeb looks to bring to our stylists, stat and some that are just, well, shocking.