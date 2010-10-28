Ashlee Simpson’s Hair Transformation And 10 More Celeb Updates

For those of us “experimental types,” changing our hair up is a constant throughout our lives. When we break-up with a boy, move to a new town, or welcome in a new season, we get an urge for a new hairstyle. So it’s really no surprise that so many celebs lately have changed their locks (plus, in celeb world, break-ups are constant and changing it up is part of the job). Keeping track of all of the changes can be a bit hard, so we’ve compiled our fave new celeb looks to bring to our stylists, stat and some that are just, well, shocking.
Ashlee Simpson debuted her short rocker pixie to the world via Twitpic (or I guess we should say, Pete debuted it for her) and we're loving the new 'do. It's a great change from her previously stringy extensions.
A favorite new celeb style was unveiled by Keira Knightley at Chanel's Spring 2011 show. Grazing just below the ears, this messy bob fits her square face perfectly.
The recently ombre Jessica Biel has gone back to her darker roots, showing off her sleek, glamorous side. Boyfriend Timberlake must have been inspired by his girl since he decided he also needed a change and buzzed his head.
Model Carmen Kass, known for her long, blond strands, recently went for a shaggy and short rocker pixie at Paris Fashion Week. The style looks great not that anything could look bad on that face.
Disney starlet and Jonas Brothers tour groupie, Demi Lovato, can't make up her hair color mind. Going from dark to light to dark again, we're hoping she sticks with this deeper hue for awhile.
Probably extremely relieved to no longer be attached to Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards darkened her strands to a chestnut hue and banished her blond highlights.
Scarlett Johansson chopped off her locks for a very Alexa Chung-esque bob, which is cute and all, but not really her style. Maybe the curvy bombshell is trying to take her music rep up a notch.
Michelle Williams has had a pixie cut for awhile now, but her recent transition to shorter, blonder hair has us begging her to tint those brows.
Nicole Richie has also shortened up her shoulder-length locks (after dying her brown hair to blond AND chopping it) for a bit of an edgier bob. Loving the way it looks on her heart-shaped face.
We had to add in Ri-Ri's red monstrosity that has taken over the top of her head, because well, it's just so alarming. We loved the color when it was just a complement to her short 'do, but the longer locks are just too much. What think you?