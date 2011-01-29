Ashlee Simpson-Wentz Is Turning Into Agyness Deyn

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz debuted a bleached blonde, shorter pixie cut the other night, seemingly thinking she could be Agyness Deyn. The cooler half of the Simpson bunch (I mean really, what has happened to Jessica?) is known for continuously changing up her hairstyle, but this new ‘do screams someone else’s style.

She had gone blonde and pixie just a few short months ago, but the new bleached blonde color puts her into the Michelle Williams and Deyn look-a-like category. Granted, we do understand that there is a bit of a pixie-epidemic going through Hollywood right now, so we’ll cut her a break. And, Deyn is also known for constantly taking the scissors to her strands, so it may just be pure coincidence that they’ve both wound up with similar looks.

But, what do you think? Would you mistake Simpson-Wentz and Deyn if you ran into one of them on the street?

Image via: stylebistro.com