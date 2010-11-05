Anne Hathaway Love & Other Drugs Premiere: Rocking ’70s Inspired Curls

Anne Hathaway looked smoking hot last night at the California premiere of Love & Other Drugs, almost, just almost taking our eyes off of co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. Hathaway’s white Antonio Berardi dress was nicely complemented by her ’70s-inspired loose curls, styled by Adir Abergel of Frederic Fekkai. Adir used a 1 1/4 inch curling iron to curl the hair into barrel curls and pinned to cool. Once cooled, he brushed the curls out with a flat brush and set with Fekkai Coiff Magnifique Ultra-Light Finishing Creme.

The romantic comedy about a pharmaceutical sales rep (Jake) who falls for a girl (Anne) who is suffering from early onset Parkinson’s disease, is set to hit theaters November 24, just in time for the holiday rush. We’ll be the ones gawking at Jake in the front row.

Photo: Jordan Strauss, WireImage