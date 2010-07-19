Anna Paquin’s Beauty Look Through The Years!

Sookie Stackhouse has not always been a vampire-loving waitress. In her “former” life, Sookie (known as Anna Paquin, for those not familiar with the grown-up version of Twilight, HBO’s True Blood) has been acting since she was just a child, playing multiple roles.
Paquin is one of those child actresses who has somehow beat the odds and has a career that is still going strong one generally expects that after winning an Oscar at the age of 11 and going on to complete numerous movies (including romantic comedies, indie films, and the X-Men blockbusters), she may head down the path of Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears. Instead she’s starring on a hit HBO show, engaged to her co-star and has never looked better. Check out the slideshow above and let us know what your favorite look is!
Related: Sexiest International Stars: 20 Reasons To Go Abroad!
1996:On the red carpet at the premiere of Jane Eyre, a 14-year-old Anna shows off her long brown locks and porcelain skin at an early age.
1996: The young starlet bravely shears off her locks for her role in The Member of the Wedding.
1998: Most spend their sweet sixteens throwing themselves a party, but Anna spent hers at the 70th Annual Academy Awards. Here she experiments with makeup (like any teenager), testing out a berry lip to contrast with her alabaster skin.
2000: The 18-year old Almost Famous starlet attends the movie premiere with flushed coral cheeks and a coral lip to match. We're loving the more grown up look!
2003: After dying her platinum locks to play Rogue in X-Men, a 21-year-old Anna turned those platinum strands to pink for an edgier look.
2004: Here Anna not only shows off a bit more of her, um, assets but she also opted for deep parted straightened locks for kick of glamour.
2005: At the Whitney musueum, Anna goes goth: two-tone hair color with long cascading curls near the ends. Pro makeup tip: Anna uses CoverFX to absorb excess oil
2006: A low, slicked back pony shows off a sophisticated Anna at Cannes. The 24-year-old paired a bold lip with natural pink cheeks, and looks every bit the budding leading lady.
2007: Sitting front row at New York Fashion Week with a head full of curls, the crisp tendrils make Anna look a bit younger than she really is.
2007: In May, Anna took her locks from brunette to blonde and out comes her inner sex siren. Lee Graff, co-founder of Cover Fx (which Anna religiously uses), says that to keep your makeup on par after a hair change, "always match the true skin color and remember that hair color does not determine this."
2009: The 27-year-old pulled back her hair at the Golden Globes for a soignée effect.
2009: Anna does the bombshell thing going honey blonde for a Vanity Fair party. She balanced the look with a pale pink lip and soft smokey eyes.
2010: For the premiere of True Blood season 3, Anna goes a bit blonder than usual with stick straight locks and black-rimmed eyes. The verdict? Show-stopping.