Angelina Jolie Beauty Evolution

Angelina Jolie may be known for her posse of kids, luscious lips and humanitarian efforts, but Ms. Pitt didn’t always have such a rep. Back in the days of Girl, Interrupted, little Angie had a bit of an um, darker side. With vampy makeup, a penchant for tattoos and fair skin to offset her strong looks the girl was a force to be reckoned with.
Take a trip down memory lane with us to watch Jolie go from rebel to glamour girl.
A 16 year-old Angelina shows off her love for the cat eye at a young age, with stick straight locks to match.
At the premiere of Wallace as a 20-year-old, Jolie had taken on a bit of a grunge look, with gray shadows and a pale lip.
Jolie lightened up her strands and her makeup, going for more taupes and nautral lip colors after playing a troubled gal in "Girl, Interrupted" in '99.
Clearly experimental, 25-year-old Jolie takes her hair from blond to black for the SAGs, keeping her makeup minimal.
For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2001, Angelina showed off her amazing bone structure and those lips! with a metallic smoky eye and a pale gloss, pulling her hair tightly back.
Angelina embraces the bold brow look for the Globes in 2002, offsetting her fair skin with pale shadow and natural lips.
Coming in to her own as a 28-year-old starlet, Jolie begins to embrace her sex siren ways with a kohl rimmed eye, pink lips and tousled half-up hairstyle.
Um, can we say meow? Jolie certainly knows how to pull off the smoky eye and mega-volume hair and her skin is flawless.
At 30 (the same year she hooks up with Pitt), Jolie finally experiments with lip color and welcomes back the cat eye.
With a disheveled updo, Angie shows us how to be Brangelina in style in '06, as rumors of an affair continue to swirl.
Clearly a sexy mama, Jolie rocks a cat eye, long lashes and a French twist at the Globes.
With tousled locks and her favorite pale gloss, Angie takes on the '08 SAGs pregnant with twins.
In 2009, Jolie went back to black for her role in Salt with a soft, subdued chignon and a pale pink lip to complement her natural eye shadow.
At the premiere of Salt in 2010, Jolie shows off sideswept bangs and black rimmed eyes with metallic shadow.