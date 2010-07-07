5 Celebrity Solutions For Growing Out Your Hair In Style

Celebrities often gripe about paparazzi following them everywhere they go, capturing those truly special moments when they’re taking out their trash or picking up toothpaste at the grocery store. Luckily, since we’re given access to every single second of their lives, we also witness every change they make. We notice when they tweeze their brows, dye a single strand of hair, and if they cut their locks well, we talk about it like it’s breaking news.

Inevitably “they,” like the rest of us, get tired of their short locks and begin to grow it out. For some reason though it seems like there are no struggles with awkward lengths, split ends, or strands that just will not fit into a ponytail holder. Since clearly there is some awe and jealousy here, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to steal some tricks from the stars. Read on below, and let us know if you have any other styling solutions for those desperate times.

Katie Holmes



While Katie Holmes grows out her sleek bob, she dresses up her longer locks with curls for a night out. Images L to R: Dimitrios Kambouris, Wire Image| Mike Marsland, Wire Image

Katie Holmes is no longer sporting her iconic bob (no more mother – daughter hair ‘dos!), and she tends to curl her hair as it lengthens to add a little oomph to her style. Giving your hair a slight wave can help dress it up for a night out and keep yourself from getting bored when going through the growing out process.

Katherine McPhee



Katherine McPhee has been undergoing some hair changes as of late, but we prefer her natural color. Images L to R: Duffy-Marie Arnoult, Wire Image | Jon Kopaloff, Film Magic

Katherine McPhee made headlines when she chopped off her long locks and dyed them blonde. We’re thankful she quickly chose to go back to her brown roots, but her hair is clearly taking time to grow back. While we still prefer her with more strands, this short style (with the severe side part) flatters her face shape. If you have short hair like this pop singer, keep your hair pulled back behind your ears as the back of your hair lengthens.



Beyonc



Beyonc finds several solutions for growing out eye-grazing bangs flawlessly. Images L to R: Marcel Thomas, Film Magic | Bruce Gilkas, Film Magic

Beyonc is growing out her bangs, and she often curls them away from her face to keep them maintained. Since the singer generally wears her hair curly, this technique works for her as they grow she simply lets them blend them into the longer layers. If you have straight hair, another solution for longer bangs is to sweep all of them to the side as you blow dry.



Kristen Stewart



Kristen Stewart opts for a lighter hue as she grows out her locks. Images L to R: Marcel Thomas, Film Magic | Dimitrios Kambouris, Wire Image

The Twilight star’s jet black shaggy mullet ‘do didn’t really help her awkward demeanor. In an attempt to make the growing out process more natural, Stewart chose to lighten up her locks a great choice for the summer months. Another great trick to steal from Kristen (if you’re struggling with multiple length layers) is the side braid that she sported at a screening of Eclipse. Not only are the braids uber trendy right now, but they’re a great way to keep your strands out of your face.

Cynthia Nixon



Cynthia Nixon lengthened her short ‘do for a night out on the town. Images L to R: Nellson Barnard, Getty Images | Indigo, Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon added extensions to her short hair for the SATC2 premiere in London and got rave reviews. Extensions are a great “fast fix” if you’re a bit impatient. Although good extensions can be a bit pricey, if you go to a salon and have them styled to match your hair (and have your stylist teach you how to care for yours) you’ll quickly have the length that you desire.

