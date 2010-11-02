5 Perfect Hairstyles Straight From The Runway

I have been growing my hair out for almost two years now after a very rash decision to chop it up to my ears. Having never gone above my shoulders, it was quite the shock to the system. Obviously it hasn’t taken me two years to get it back down to shoulder length, but there were a lot of trimmings and indecisions involved. Now that I’ve finally got it just where I want it, I’m pretty excited to see all of the fall/winter styles to play with. Some of these even work on those with newly bobbed locks. Scroll through and see which you can experiment with this season.

Low Chignon



Image: Luca Luca FW 2010, imaxtree.com

This easy chignon (mostly because we know we can do this style with dirty hair no need to shower!) has a sexy deep side part to dress it up a bit. Simply twist your hair around itself and pin with bobby pins, leaving the ends out and messy.

Side Ponytail



Image: DKNY FW 2010, imaxtree.com

The low ponytail to the side has made a big comeback, with a bit of an ’80s kick. This laid-back style also accentuates the deep side part, and is a great fallback if you’ve attempted the bedhead look but it went a bit astray.

Fishtail Braid



Image: Doo.Ri FW 2010, imaxtree.com

Since fishtail braids are the cool thing for hair as of late, doing an LC style fishtail is well, just obvious. If you don’t know how to do a fishtail, simply begin by weaving the hair downwards across each other, leaving the braid a bit loose, and repeat on the opposite side of the head.

Sexy Waves



Image: Charlotte Ronson FW 2010, Imaxtree.com

Getting the perfectly tousled wave is one of those things that curly haired girls strive for (we just want to unwind our curls the slightest bit) and straight haired girls crave. If you have hair that doesn’t seem to hold a curl, make sure that you’re giving the curls ample time to set, and spray with a bit of hairspray. If you have naturally curly or wavy hair, run your fingers through the curls and use a small amount of mousse for hold.

Tousled Bedhead



Image: Jill Stuart FW 2010, Imaxtree.com

To get a bit more of a disheveled look, aka the perfect bedhead style, you again want to play up the texture. If you have straight hair, you’ll need to take your curling iron through your hair, letting the curls set, and then flipping your head upside down and finger brushing your hair. Add hairspray and a salt spray for a dry texture. If you have a curl to your hair, day old curls work best. Finger brush your hair (or depending on the texture, you may need to straighten your curls with a flat iron and then rough them up a bit with a texturizing spray) and then work a sea salt spray through your hair for that dry effect.