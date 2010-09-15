3.1 Phillip Lim And Marchesa Backstage Beauty: From Chignons To Top Knots

I’ve seen a lot of hair that I could obsess and drool over, but the styles that stick in my mind the most are the ones that I can actually achieve at home. After spotting beachy waves at Thakoon, low slung ponies at Doo.Ri and a side chignon at Malandrino, I knew I’d have a handful of new looks for the spring season. Add 3.1 Phillip Lim and Marchesa to that list. Both got twisted with cool chignons, each in their own unique style. I definitely need to keep growing out my hair for these gorgeous looks. Flip through the slide show above for tips and tricks from the stylists, and to check out the accompanying makeup!

All photos by Janice Chou for StyleCaster