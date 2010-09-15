3.1 Phillip Lim And Marchesa Backstage Beauty: From Chignons To Top Knots

I’ve seen a lot of hair that I could obsess and drool over, but the styles that stick in my mind the most are the ones that I can actually achieve at home. After spotting beachy waves at Thakoon, low slung ponies at Doo.Ri and a side chignon at Malandrino, I knew I’d have a handful of new looks for the spring season. Add 3.1 Phillip Lim and Marchesa to that list. Both got twisted with cool chignons, each in their own unique style. I definitely need to keep growing out my hair for these gorgeous looks. Flip through the slide show above for tips and tricks from the stylists, and to check out the accompanying makeup!
All photos by Janice Chou for StyleCaster
Marchesa Backstage Beauty: New York Fashion Week SS 2011
At Marchesa, we spotted chignons with an Oriental spin. Renato Campora, lead stylist for Frederic Fekkai, flipped the models' heads over and blow dried their hair forward.
Applying Fekkai Essential Shea Tame, he brushed the hair forward so it was on the very top of the head.
Braiding the ponytail, he then twisted it around and pinned it. The braid helps to create dimension in the style, and the ornate Marchesa accessories placed around it topped off the look.
Marchesa Backstage Beauty: New York Fashion Week SS 2011
Marchesa Backstage Beauty: New York Fashion Week SS 2011
For makeup, Le Metier de Beaute artists used Geisha inspirations for the look. Using a white paint pot (created just for the show!) they lined the eyes, winging them upwards for a play on the white Geisha paint.
The girls were also given highlights on their cheeks and T-zone to get the "sheer and gorgeous skin that a Marchesa lady would have." And, to complete the look, a berry stain was smudged into the middle of the lips.
At 3.1 Phillip Lim, Odile Gilbert, lead stylist for Phyto, created a modern and natural chignon with a side part.
Sweeping the hair off to the side but leaving one piece of hair out for a fresh and young look, Gilbert says that it creates balance and simplicity, which is what Lim wanted.
At 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lisa Butler, lead makeup artist for NARS, was playing with a contrast of elegance and youth for the look. Focusing on making the face strong and structured, she used Sheer Glow Foundation to give the entire face a glowy and dewy look. She then went back to create a bit of sculpting and dimension on the cheeks and eyes and added Madera Pure Matte to the lips for color.
For the nails, we saw Lim break out of his colorless nails shell this season. Angi Wingle of CND added Asphalt grey, a dark gunmetal grey, and covered them with a copper shimmer effect.
The stylists all agreed that the look completed the theme for the show which was "Dande-Lions," the concept of youth - "you blow and they're free, but yet they have the heart of a lion."