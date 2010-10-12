10 Timeless Beauty Looks

Trying to keep up with “blink and you’ll miss them” beauty trends can be tiring, not to mention leave you looking dated. That’s why we love these classic hairstyles and makeup effects they are all super-flattering and they’ve managed to withstand the test of time (and the whims of fashion).
Bold Red Lips: A red lip is one of the most sophisticated and sultry makeup effects a woman can master. Christina Hendricks shows us the best way to pull off this attention-grabbing look by choosing a bold, creamy shade for her pout.
Beachy Waves: Timeless look number one: Tousled, textured waves like Julia Roberts' that give you a natural, beach-babe appeal that's as timeless as it is effortless.
Deep Side Part: Equal parts glamorous and femme fatale, the deep side part is a hairstyle that commands attention. It looks best when paired with glossy barrel curls like here on Amanda Seyfried.
Dramatic Smoky Eye: A seriously smoked out eye, like here on the diva-licious Jennifer Lopez, gives a mysterious, sexy edge to your look. It accentuates your eyes, making your come-hither gaze your most striking feature.
Soft & Curly Updo: A softly swept back, curly updo is as sweet as a Taylor Swift ballad. Undone texture and delicate tendrils add to the romantic effect.
Blunt Bangs: Hip fashionistas know that your hair is your best accessory. Blunt-cut bangs like Zooey Deschanel's add a cool-girl attitude to all of your favorite outfits.
A Healthy Flush: A gorgeous flush like Jennifer Aniston's gives your skin a radiant glow and makes you look healthy, young and fresh.
Sleek Bob: A sleek bob is the epitome of chicness. An asymmetrical style like Salma Hayek's gives the classic cut a modern and sophisticated edge.
Cat-Eye Liner: Cat-eye liner may have originated back in the 1960s, but as Katharine McPhee shows, it also looks right at home in the 21st century. That's because the exaggerated shape helps elongate the eye, adding instant sex appeal to any look.
Lush Layers: Long, lush layers like Nicole Richie's add dimension to your hair and help to frame your face, allowing your best features to shine through.