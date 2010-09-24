Beauty Trends Through History: Which Decade Are You?

If you have any interest in beauty and fashion, you know that trends always seem to come full circle, and over the past few weeks at the spring 2011 shows we’ve seen the ’70s taking over the runways. Many of us tend to stick to one decade, but some get bored and dabble in a few. So just in case you want to expand your horizons (or want to finally jump on board with the Mad Men cast), we’ve broken down the trends of the past 6o (yes 60!) years. Let us know which decade you covet in the comments section below.
Dita Von Teese's iconic '50s look showcases the retro hairstyle that the housewives rocked back in the day.
1950s: Women began experimenting with bold makeup and red lips sprouted up everywhere. We're clearly still lusting after this primary color. (YSL Rouge Pur Couture SPF 15, $30, at sephora.com)
1950s: To top off the prim curls, many ladies placed headbands over their hair for a more proper look. We're loving this vintage-inspired accessory from Topshop. (Vintage Applique Headband, $30, at topshop.com)
The '60s brought us big hair and intense eyes, with Twiggy being the model of the decade. Here, Anne Hathaway mimics the look and shows us how false lashes and mascara were in, as well as bright shadows.
1960s: Urban Decay's lush fake lashes add that Twiggy-inspired look to your eyes. (Urban Lash Hot Number, $15, at ulta.com)
1960s: Boost your lashes with Fusion Beauty's lash volumizer, which conditions and lengthens lashes so you have more to bat. (Fushion Beauty LashFusion XL Micro-Technology, $30, at sephora.com)
The '70s were Farrah Fawcett's heyday - with "the Farrah" becoming the hairstyle style of the decade. Bronzed skin and natural makeup were also trendy.
1970s: We saw a growth in self tanners and tanning salons in the '70s as even the fair skinned gals tried to look like bronzed beauties. Clarins gel gives a great lightweight tan and absorbs quickly. (Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel, $32.50, at sephora.com)
1970s: To complete the au natural look of the '70s, lip gloss was a huge fad. Instead of a bold color on the lips, many girls just wore a sheer gloss. (Too Faced Glamour Gloss in Barely Legal, $19, at ulta.com)
Madonna was the face of the '80s - with bold brows and bigger than life hair. Actually, let's rephrase that bold everything!
1980s: To keep the hair as big as could be, Aquanet was a go-to for an intense hold. (Aquanet, $1.99, at walgreens.com)
1980s: Lip liner (yes, dreaded liner) was used to keep a bold color on lips - and occasionally lined lips in a contrasting color. (L'Oreal Colour Riche Lip Liner, $8.48, at drugstore.com)
In came the '90s, and grunge became the new look to covet. Kate Moss' emaciated frame was what girls desired, and stick straight hair had its heyday.
1990s: Hair was either grungy and a bit tousled (think bedhead) or stick straight with a middle part (and this was when it wasn't cool to put your hair behind your ears it had to be dangling in your face). Straighteners were key in the '90s! (Sultra The Laser: Straight & Smooth One-Inch Iron, $125, at sephora.com)
1990s: Contouring was also a big trend, considering the fact that looking emaciated was en vogue. If you didn't have cheeks that looked like they were sunken in you wanted them. (Physicians Formula Magic Mosaic Multi-Colored Custom Light Bronzer, $8.33, at ulta.com)
With the new millennium came not only healthier looking girls, but a more carefree style - disheveled chic was in for the hair as well as more of a statement lined eye.
2000s: Liner became a focal point, with the cat eye stealing the show. To master the cat eye, start with a small liner brush and just angle your liner out a bit at each corner. (Almay Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $7.79, at cvs.com)
2000s: To get the bedhead look, mix a texturizer like Bumble's Surf Spray with their Thickening Hairspray for the perfectly tousled 'do. (Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, $23, at bumbleandbumble.com and Bumble & Bumble Thickening Hairspray, $25, at bumbleandbumble.com)