Celebrity Beauty Notes: Get The Best Bangs For Your Face Shape

Rocking bangs is a task that only a few of us dare to attempt no one wants to chop off their precious locks to such a short length, hate it, and then have to go through the torture of growing them out. We’ve all seen the dreaded bobby pin twist trick and avoid it at all costs.

To make the decision a little easier, we’ve pulled out some of the best celebrity bangs that flatters a variety of face shapes. Read on to decide which will work best for you, and if you’re ready to take the plunge!



Round:



Christina Ricci sweeps her bangs to the side to complete her look. Photo: James Devaney, WireImage

For you beauties with round visages, Christina Ricci’s sideswept bangs are a great style to try. Keeping the bangs longer and layered into your hair helps to soften your wider cheeks. The trendy blunt bang can also work for this face shape, to add a bit of length to your face just be careful to not cut your bangs too short.

Heart-Shaped:



Jennifer Love Hewitt’s side bangs draw our focus to her upper half. Photo: Todd Williamson, WireImage

For gals with heart-shaped faces, opt for sideswept bangs on the shorter side. This style helps to draw attention away from your more prominent chin (lets face it, that’s the definition of a heart shape) and instead draw attention to your framed peepers.

Square:



Heidi Klum’s square face is complemented by eye-grazing fringe. Photo: Vera Anderson, WireImage

Square-faced ladies are a unique breed, with celebrities like Rachel McAdams, Shannon Sossamon, and Heidi Klum to look up to. For this face shape, a longer eye-grazing bang works best as long as they are thin and layered. Avoid super blunt fringe or you’ll end up making your face appear too boxy!

Oval:



Ashlee uses her long bangs to make her face length appear shorter. Photo: Craig Barritt, WireImage

Lucky you oval-faced girls: You can wear pretty much any bang shape. The best fringe look for you though is something that is a little bit long and thick, just barely grazing your eyebrows. Of course, if you have thick hair this style is perfect for you, but if you have locks on the thinner side, you can always adapt this look a bit and opt for face framing bangs that you can easily brush to the side.

