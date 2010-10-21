Beauty Myths Debunked

There are plenty of things that we listen to when it comes to taking care of our skin, hair and bodies. The problems tend to arise when we have too many conflicting pieces of beauty advice running through our heads such as your mother telling you to never sleep with your face against the pillow, or your best friend telling you if you scrub harder, you’ll wash those zits right off your face.

To get to the bottom of all of these so-called beauty myths (so that we don’t end up as confused as a pre-teen the rest of our lives), we called in expert dermatologists, hairstylists, spa owners and makeup gurus to tell us the truth. Click through the slide show above to debunk those myths once and for all.