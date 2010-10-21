Beauty Myths Debunked

There are plenty of things that we listen to when it comes to taking care of our skin, hair and bodies. The problems tend to arise when we have too many conflicting pieces of beauty advice running through our heads such as your mother telling you to never sleep with your face against the pillow, or your best friend telling you if you scrub harder, you’ll wash those zits right off your face.
To get to the bottom of all of these so-called beauty myths (so that we don’t end up as confused as a pre-teen the rest of our lives), we called in expert dermatologists, hairstylists, spa owners and makeup gurus to tell us the truth. Click through the slide show above to debunk those myths once and for all.
Myth #1: You can shrink the pores on your face.
While you cant reduce the size of the pores permanently, you can use products that shrink the pores appearance by helping to clear matter that is clogging and stretching the pore. The most effective products dissolve pore clogging impurities and normalize oil production to reduce the risk of future clogs. When pores are healthy and clear, they definitely look smaller. - Dr. Murad, MD
Myth #2: Laser hair removal is permanent
Laser hair removal is, by definition a reduction treatment. However, the follicles killed during your treatment will remain dead. The reason it's called reduction is because there are dormant follicles all over your body that can become active at any time (usually because of hormone fluctuations). It is the most permanent solution to hair removal, not to mention the fastest [but the number of treatments needed and the success of hair removal depends on the person]. - Cindy Barshop, owner of Completely Bare Spa
Myth #3: You don't need to use sunscreen on a cloudy day.
Its important to remember that sun damage can occur at any time during overcast days, inside when near windows or under fluorescent lights and not just under a hot sun on a cloudless day. People should always wear skincare products with a broad based SPF that contain hydrators, anti-inflammatories and antioxidants, to help fight free radical damage. These essentials are found in most quality daily moisturizers and sunscreens. - Dr. Murad, MD
Myth #4: Shaving your legs will make your hair grow in thicker and faster
Shaving does not make your hair grow back thicker! Hair grows from the follicle, which is located far under the skin. Shaving affects the surface, where hair may feel thicker or more coarse, but this is only because you are cutting the hair, leaving a blunt tip at the surface. Using a hair inhibitor like our completely smooth will not only double the time between shaves, but also reduce the density by as much as 50 percent. - Cindy Barshop, owner of Completely Bare Spa
Myth #5: Chocolate and greasy foods cause acne
Studies suggest there is a relationship between diet and acne. Diets high in dairy products are associated with more frequent, and more severe acne. The relationship between acne and all types of cow's milk may be due to the hormones in dairy milk. However, there is no evidence that acne is affected by chocolate, saturated fat, or salt intake. - Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan, MD
Myth #6: Split ends can be repaired
Split ends or Trichoptilosis, is when the end of your hair shaft splits the only remedy for this is to cut the hair. Although split ends cannot be repaired with product, proper care and products can help to limit the process. Ric Pipinos Revolution In Cut Primers can help in the maintenance through conditioning and adding proteins to the hair which helps to reduce split ends. - Sean Gallagher, Pipino Nolita
Myth #7: If you lose weight, you'll lose cellulite
Cellulite is not a fat problem. Cellulite is a skin health problem caused by decreased circulation. Without good micro-circulation, the skins dermal layer lacks the nutrients it needs to stay strong and well integrated. Because it is starving the dermal layer lacks the ability to rebuild and repair the connective tissue it needs to prevent fat from migrating up from the sub dermal layer. Lumps of that migrating fat create the cottage cheese effect you see on your legs, buttocks and stomach. Losing weight is one of numerous ways to lessen the appearance of cellulite, but it will not cure your cellulite. - Dr. Murad, MD
Myth #8: Crossing your legs will give you varicose veins
In short, no. Varicose veins are caused by various processes including hormonal changes, genetics, pregnancy and carrying excess weight with a common denominator being a weakening of the veins. Varicose veins become more visible, and more visibly textured, as they weaken and thin as we age. Blood pools as the veins weaken, creating the characteristic dark purple and blue areas of the vein that become visible at the skins surface. Think of a garden hose. When the hose is new, the water flows through it efficiently. But, as the hose ages and the environment begins to break it down, the water will begin to pool in the weaker areas of the hose, resulting in a bulge in the hose. So while crossing your legs may make the discomfort of varicose veins look and feel worse, crossing you legs doesnt cause the underlying problem. - Dr. Murad, MD
Myth #9: Can I get an infection from borrowing a friend's makeup?
If you borrow a friends makeup and she has conjunctivitis of the eye or a cold sore on the mouth, you can absolutely catch what she has. My advice, dont risk it. - Trish McEvoy
Myth #10: Drinking water keeps your skin from drying out
Although it is important to keep hydrated and dehydration will show up in the skin, in order to keep the skin hydrated it must be treated from the outside in. - Dr. Jeanette Graf, MD
Myth #11: Tanning in the sun clears up bad skin
Sun exposure can temporarily improve skin, although in the long run it increases sebaceous activity and can worsen acne. - Dr. Jeanette Graf, MD
Myth #12: Hypoallergenic products are safe for all skin types
Hypoallergenic products are used to decrease irritation and allergy in patients with sensitive skin. Most people have a sensitivity to just one single ingredient, such as the adhesive on bandages, the latex in gloves, or the PABA in sunscreen. For those people, hypoallergenic tape, latex-free gloves, or PABA-free sunscreen is recommended. Anyone, especially people with sensitive skin, can use hypoallergenic products. But remember, these products only decrease irritation and allergy; they do not eliminate it completely. Individuals with extreme sensitivities or allergies to certain products are advised to avoid them if possible. - Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan, MD
Myth #13: Applying cocoa butter or olive oil will stop stretch marks
There is no product that can 100 percent stop stretch marks. There is some evidence that Vitamin E application during pregnancy can reduce stretch marks, but there is no evidence to show that cocoa butter can prevent stretch marks, or reduce them once they occur. Fractionated laser resurfacing has been shown to improve stretch marks. Several treatments are required though. The body will produce new collagen, which significantly improves the texture and appearance of stretch marks. - Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan, MD
Myth #14: Popping a zit is fine if only done once in awhile
Never a good idea since it can worsen the inflammation and prolong redness. It can also cause scarring. - Dr. Jeanette Graf, MD
Myth #15: Never pluck a grey hair, because 10 more will grow in its place
Grey hair is regular hair that no longer receives pigment at the follicle/bulb. Unless the follicle gets damaged from plucking, it will grow back. It is 100 percent a myth that if you pluck a grey hair 10 more will grow in grey hairs are progressive so it may feel like others are joining rank, but it is just not true. - Sean Gallagher, Hairstylist, Pipino Nolita