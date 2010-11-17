Celebrity Beauty Looks: The Hits And Misses

Celebs are the ones we look to for style inspiration and beauty guidance and although they can have many “hits,” there are also multiple occasions that make us grimace at the fact that they left the house. I mean, don’t they have a posse of people working to make them look good? How could they have let that happen?
To make sure you never get steered wrong from a celeb beauty faux pas, we’ve labeled the latest hits and misses to keep you straight.
HIT: Leighton Meester's soft brown smoky eyes flawlessly compliment her pink lips for a perfectly subtle makeup look.
MISS: Ke$ha went a bit crazy with the finger paints (as in, she thought it was appropriate to streak them across her face and leave the house). This is something that you should never, ever do, clearly.
HIT: Megan Fox may just have the world's best brows and there's no better way to compliment perfectly groomed arches than with a bright lip color, keeping everything else nude and natural. Bravo.
MISS: Ah, Kelly Osbourne. That bleached blond Snooki poof, white shadow, pale pink lips and of course roots at the center of the 'do are just too much for us to handle. If you learn one thing from this disaster, it's to not mimic Snooki for your night-out look.
HIT: Rachel McAdams can really do no wrong with that flawless skin of hers, but the gorgeous blowout she is rocking pretty much makes us all jealous.
MISS: Poor Jenny Humphrey she thinks that rings of black liner and deep red lipstick in addition to long stringy extensions are key to her "rocker image." If only she realized she were actually scaring us all...
HIT: Basically purple anything will be a hit for me, but the way that JoAnna Garcia lined the bottom of her eyes with a pop of bright purple was the perfect compliment for her green eyes and auburn hair.
MISS: I'm a little concerned that Kim's lashes may actually be attacking her eyebrows right now. Overgrown falsies, ladies and gentlemen.
HIT: Rachel Bilson's ombre hairstyle is complimented by a pop of pink lip color and big lashes laid back Cali girl at its best.
MISS: I admit curls are hard to control at times, but Annalynne McCord seems to have styled her hair to resemble a lion. Volume is great and all ladies, but this is a bit much.
MISS: Again, the Snooki poof? And there is way too much body glitter going on here (in addition to the cheek injections gone wrong).