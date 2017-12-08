The Hair, Skin and Makeup Trends That Will Dominate 2018

“Out with the old and in with the new” has always been our end-of-year beauty mantra. With just weeks left in 2017, we’ve already started making room on our vanities and bathroom sinks for whatever 2018 will bring. Over the past few months alone, there have been so many innovations, new brands, and inventive red carpet trends to try—but according to experts, some of them already feel dated. (Is your head spinning? Same.)

If you’re struggling to keep up like us, you’re in the right place. We chatted with some of the beauty industry’s top hair, skin and makeup pros to get their personal, insider beauty predictions. Ahead, we’ve highlighted 10 that we think will truly take off on the red carpet, runway, and in real life after the ball drops.