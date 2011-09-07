A Trend We Like: Fabric Inspired Makeup Palettes

I am a sucker for a nice presentation. I will buy almost anything if the packaging appeals to me. So combine this weird quirk with my other love of animal prints and the result is me swooning over the Dolce & Gabbana Animalier Bronzer. It was the chicest bronzer for the summer; giving you the perfect sun-kissed highlight.

And while the Dolce & Gabbana compact was inspired by the use of leopard print in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion line, did anyone else notice the other leopard compact floating around beauty counters this summer?

Around the same time last spring Dior released a limited edition collection inspired by Mitzah Bricard and her love of leopard print. It was a three piece collection including a leopard eye shadow compact and two nail polishes.

Not that we are complaining over the sudden popularity of leopard in our makeup bags (as well as our closets), but we just found it curious that two beauty companies debuted a palette inspired by a fabric around the same time. Is this a new trend we have spotted? (no pun intended) What other palettes would you like to see turned into a makeup compact?