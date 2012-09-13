Trend Spotting at New York Fashion Week: The Braided Beauty

StyleCaster
Amanda Elser Murray
by
Twisted, knotted, tied in a bow – braids were definitely a dominating force this New York Fashion Week. Whether sleek and polished or teased and messy, this hairstyle is definitely one we anticipate seeing more of this fashion month.

Used as the main attraction at Emerson and a subtle twist at Herve Leger, braids have more uses than one when it comes to styling your hair next spring.

And although we saw so many braids at New York Fashion Week, the look at Honor was our reigning favorite. Inspired by nature, the hair is supposed to represent the muscles in the body… we just think it looks totally rad! Read below to see how to get our favorite braided beauty look from Bumble & Bumble stylist (and total hunk) James Pecis. 

Step 1: Create a center part.

Step 2: Braid two inverted French braids starting at the root/forehead on each side of the center part.

Step 3: As the braid continues down, let it veer a little more to the right.

Step 4: Tuck both braids up and under with pins – not perfectly but flat-ish against the head.

Step 5: Add jeweled pins at the end to finish off the look and add extra bling and spray Does It All for texture.

If Tory Burch says pigtails are back in, we're going to believe her.

This braid from Emerson looks more like an ethereal crown than a hairstyle.

This simple cornrow at Herve Leger is a classy way to jazz up any look.

These simple French braids at Honor were spiced up with some bejeweled hair accessories.

No updo was more glamorous this New York Fashion Week than the braided twist at Jason Wu.

Nonoo somehow made the old-fashioned milk braid the most coveted braid of the season.

Jeremy Scott styled his model with this whipping braid.

Like Suno, try braiding your hair before twisting it in a bun to add a bit of depth and dimension to the final look.

If you like subtlety over substance, just scatter braids throughout your hair like the models at Tess Giberson.

