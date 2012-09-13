Trend Spotting at New York Fashion Week: The Braided Beauty

Twisted, knotted, tied in a bow – braids were definitely a dominating force this New York Fashion Week. Whether sleek and polished or teased and messy, this hairstyle is definitely one we anticipate seeing more of this fashion month.

Used as the main attraction at Emerson and a subtle twist at Herve Leger, braids have more uses than one when it comes to styling your hair next spring.

And although we saw so many braids at New York Fashion Week, the look at Honor was our reigning favorite. Inspired by nature, the hair is supposed to represent the muscles in the body… we just think it looks totally rad! Read below to see how to get our favorite braided beauty look from Bumble & Bumble stylist (and total hunk) James Pecis.

Step 1: Create a center part.

Step 2: Braid two inverted French braids starting at the root/forehead on each side of the center part.

Step 3: As the braid continues down, let it veer a little more to the right.

Step 4: Tuck both braids up and under with pins – not perfectly but flat-ish against the head.

Step 5: Add jeweled pins at the end to finish off the look and add extra bling and spray Does It All for texture.