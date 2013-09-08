Trendspotting: Matte Lips For Spring 2014

Though it’s only been a few days, New York Fashion Week is already pumping out some pretty amazing makeup trends for spring 2014. While backstage, we’ve noticed quite a few trends when it comes to hair, makeup and nails, the foremost of which is matte lipstick. In the form of liner, pigment and lipstick, the velvety smooth finish of matte lips has been popping up everywhere this fashion week.

From the pepto pink at Prabal Gurung to the red stained lips at Monique Lhuillier, the colors for spring are bright and bold, without a glossy finish in sight. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite matte lipstick looks so far in the slideshow above, complete with how to achieve the look at home. Take a look at the latest trend and tell us if you’ll be wearing matte lips this spring in the comments below!

