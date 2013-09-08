Trendspotting: Matte Lips For Spring 2014

Though it’s only been a few days, New York Fashion Week is already pumping out some pretty amazing makeup trends for spring 2014. While backstage, we’ve noticed quite a few trends when it comes to hair, makeup and nails, the foremost of which is matte lipstick. In the form of liner, pigment and lipstick, the velvety smooth finish of matte lips has been popping up everywhere this fashion week.
From the pepto pink at Prabal Gurung to the red stained lips at Monique Lhuillier, the colors for spring are bright and bold, without a glossy finish in sight. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite matte lipstick looks so far in the slideshow above, complete with how to achieve the look at home. Take a look at the latest trend and tell us if you’ll be wearing matte lips this spring in the comments below!
Marissa Webb's matte tomato lip was courtesy of Bobbi Brown's Blazing Red (coming Spring 2014), but to get a similar look now, try Bobbi Brown's lipstick in Jenna.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
At Altuzarra, the red matte lips were created using MAC Cosmetics Lip Mix in Red, followed by loose red pigment powder for a velvet finish.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Red stained lips at Monique Lhuillier were achieved with MAC Huggable Lip Color in Cherry Glaze (not yet available) and topped with MAC Pigment in Basic Red tapped into the center of the lips so that the edges remained feminine.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
The bold berry matte lips at Nicole Miller were created by James Kaliardos for MAC Cosmetics. James was inspired by Marie Antoinette, and he used MAC lip pencil in Vino with MAC's Violetta lipstick over top.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Prabal Gurung showcased three different lip shades customized to match each model's outfit. This "pepto pink" color created by Charlotte Tilbury for MAC Cosmetics uses Pinkie Lip Pencil to trace the lip, finished with a custom Lipmix of white and crimson.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Rag and Bone showed a bold lip on the runway for the first time for the spring 2014 season, and we loved the matte look. Lead makeup artist Gucci Westman for Revlon first applied Revlon ColorBurst Matte Lip Balm Mischievous, then Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival (both shades available spring 2014).
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
The feminine, matte lip at Christian Siriano was created by makeup artist Polly Osmond, who applied Opaque Rogue Liquid Lipstick in Muse with her finger for a softer look.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree