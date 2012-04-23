Trend Spotting: We’re Loving Lots Of Liner

We here at Beauty High are always on the hunt for the next big thing in beauty, and one of our favorite places to turn to for what is next on trend is you! We’ve checked out the latest posts from the StyleCaster Community to see which trends you guys are spotting and loving and have rounded up our favorites to feature.

Now we here have always been avid liner lovers (there is so many ways to wear it), but it was the members of the StyleCaster Community that shouted it from the rooftops— you’re loving the heavy liner and cat eye right now. Whether it be a smokey look with a liner giving a dramatic accent, or a classic cat eye to offset the very on trend bubble gum pink lip, intense dark liner was a favorite for you trendsetters out there.

