Trend Spotting: We’re Loving Lots Of Liner

What's hot
Emma Sayles
by
We here at Beauty High are always on the hunt for the next big thing in beauty, and one of our favorite places to turn to for what is next on trend is you! We’ve checked out the latest posts from the StyleCaster Community to see which trends you guys are spotting and loving and have rounded up our favorites to feature.

Now we here have always been avid liner lovers (there is so many ways to wear it), but it was the members of the StyleCaster Community that shouted it from the rooftops— you’re loving the heavy liner and cat eye right now. Whether it be a smokey look with a liner giving a dramatic accent, or a classic cat eye to offset the very on trend bubble gum pink lip, intense dark liner was a favorite for you trendsetters out there.

Check out this slideshow above to see if your photos were featured and be sure to create your own StyleCaster account so you can submit your favorite trends each week!

NeimanMarcus uploaded this gorgeous image of an on trend punchy pink outfit with the perfect accent of a smokey liner.

Our very own SummerK uploaded this street style look that has everything going for it: cat liner, pink pout, polished bangs, and a star accent.

StyleCaster community member thechiclist shows us the perfect, lustworthy cat eye.

Looking for a high fashion liner look? StyleCaster community member aprilfashionreports showed us the perfect look.

As if we didn't lust after the VS models' looks already, their liner is picture perfect here via StyleCaster community member ElizabethKozersky.

