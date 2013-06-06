Trend Alert: Holographic Nail Polish

It seems like more and more often we can’t seem to take our eyes off this new intergalactic trend! Holographic nails use the sunlight to reflect and make swirls and shimmers of rainbow colors, playing with our eyes depending on how the light hits them. Who doesn’t want to have ever-changing nail art? Whether going out to dinner, to a movie, or the beach, these colors work flawlessly.

From celebrities to nail art junkies all over the world, 3D effect nails are sweeping the nation and we have narrowed it down to the best picks, just for you! Don’t forget to hashtag #nailcall @beautyhigh for our weekly nail call after trying these cosmic hues. Flip through the slideshow and comment below to tell us which out-of-this-world polish your going to try first!

