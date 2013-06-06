Trend Alert: Holographic Nail Polish

It seems like more and more often we can’t seem to take our eyes off this new intergalactic trend! Holographic nails use the sunlight to reflect and make swirls and shimmers of rainbow colors, playing with our eyes depending on how the light hits them. Who doesn’t want to have ever-changing nail art? Whether going out to dinner, to a movie, or the beach, these colors work flawlessly.
From celebrities to nail art junkies all over the world, 3D effect nails are sweeping the nation and we have narrowed it down to the best picks, just for you! Don’t forget to hashtag #nailcall @beautyhigh for our weekly nail call after trying these cosmic hues. Flip through the slideshow and comment below to tell us which out-of-this-world polish your going to try first!
For More Nail Polish Trends News From Beauty High:
Nail Trend Alert: 10 Best White Nail Polishes for Summer
10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes to Use
How to Match Your Bikini, Sunglasses and Nail Polish For the Beach
Try the holographic nail polish trend with eight of our favorite polishes!
This cosmic shade is beautiful when the sunlight glistens onto it.
China Glaze in Salon Flirty Fun, $6.95 amazon.com
This special top coat works to give any polish underneath a 3D, holographic effect. Small glitters work with the sun to give a gorgeous look to any color!
Nails Inc. Special Effects Electric Lane Holographic Glitter Top Coat, $10 sephora.com
This collection will have you wanting to paint your nails every second! These eye catching colors are a must have.
Color Club Holographic Hues Collection 2013, $39 for the collection amazon.com
These holographic colors from Milani are sure to make your nails pop.
Milani 3D Holographic Nail Collection, Available in drugstores this summer
This gold color is great for spicing up a special occasion out!
Layla Hologram Effect in Gold Idol, $15.50 6pm.com
This blue is sure to stand out in your collection (and we understand that you have over ten blue polishes).
Maybelline Color Show Holographic Nail Polish, Soon To Be In Drugstores
This red holographic hue takes a ruby red to a whole new level.
OPI Holographic Nail Polish, $10 sears.com
The cosmic color looks great with any bikini and is perfect for toes on the beach!
Nubar Prisms Nail Polish in Treasure, $7.50 amazon.com