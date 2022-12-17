Here’s How to Score Three (Yes, Three) Anti-Aging Serums That Bring ’Younger, Softer, Smoother Skin’ For Just $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for the ultimate affordable skincare hack, just peruse the countless pages of under-the-radar brands at Amazon. Hundreds of them come highly vetted by genuine shoppers like yourself, and won’t wring your wallet dry. In fact, you might even be able to score multiple products for the price of one, if you’re savvy. To save you the effort, I went ahead and scoured the retailer’s offerings for this week’s hottest deal, and folks, I’ve found it.

The Tree of Life Serum Trio comes equipped with three basic yet effective serums: a retinol serum, a hyaluronic acid serum and a vitamin C serum. Whether you’ve already incorporated these ingredients into your regimen or are simply looking to start, shelling out just $20 on all three items is a pretty incredible deal.

You can rest assured these aren’t wishy-washy formulas, either. The trio is cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and made for all skin types and tones—you just may want to proceed with caution if your complexion isn’t used to these potent ingredients (see our guides on retinol and vitamin C.)

To add to the excitement, it’s definitely worth mentioning that the trio has over 44,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have noticed significant changes on fine lines, hyperpigmentation and skin texture from use. “There is NO WAY that you aren’t going to see improvement in your skin! Younger, softer, smoother skin is here,” raved one fan.

Another claimed they were “impressed with the initial results” they saw, writing, “After using these serums for a week, I see and feel differences in my skin. My skin is smoother, hydrated, and brighter. These serums appear to work as well as much more expensive serums that I’ve tried in the past. I have very sensitive skin and have been able to use these without irritation or burning.”

Three serums for just $20? It doesn’t get much better than that.