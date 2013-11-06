The Best Treatments for Dry, Cracked Heels

Winter’s coming, and we can feel it in our bones. Well, okay, not our bones—our heels. If you’re anything like us (or every person we know), colder temperatures mean just one thing: Cracked, elephant skin-like heels that just won’t quit, no matter how diligently you lotion.
The key, it turns out, isn’t just how often you moisturize, but how well you moisturize, and exfoliate beforehand (steel your gag reflexes—the PedEgg has a point). Sleeping in lotion socks isn’t the most fun, but these products help do it less, and do it better. Take a look at our picks for the best foot-friendly products to soothe your cold weather heels!
Cracked heels? Give your feet the TLC they need with these treatments!
It’s hard for us to think about the PedEgg without getting grossed out, but if you’re made of stronger stuff, it does the job for keeping heels smooth.
PedEgg Ultimate Foot File, $9.99, Walgreens
If you’re willing to sleep in socks, make sure they’re pitching in. Sephora’s are coated with a gel formulated with grapeseed oil, jojoba oil, olive oil and vitamin E, pretty much guaranteeing your caterpillar feet will be butterflies come morning.
Sephora Collection Spa Socks, $36, Sephora
This seemingly basic product is universally beloved for softening heels right up, with a mix of acidic exfoliants and softening beeswax.
Pretty Feet & Hands Rough Skin Remover, $5.79, Drugstore.com
The Body Shop has a winner on their hands (er, feet) with this delectable smelling, and utterly nourishing, butter.
Spa Wisdom Africa Honey & Beeswax Hand and Foot Butter, $22, The Body Shop
There are few things more pampering in life than L’Occitane’s products, with their aura of France (even if we’re picking them up at the mall). Smooth this on your heels, just like the French maidens of yore.
L’Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream, $28, L’Occitane
When our heels are practically crying out for help, Aquaphor's just the right choice. The uber-thick consistency helps soften heels in just a few nights, especially if you go the extra mile and sleep in socks. We also appreciate the medicinal packaging — doctors could use this!
Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $13.89, Drugstore.com
Bliss was one of the first to get in on the heel-softening game, and they're still on top. Their exfoliating and softening lotion, followed by their trademark socks, will leave even the most cracked feet happy.
Bliss Softening Socks+Foot Patrol Set, $63, Bliss