The Best Treatments for Dry, Cracked Heels

Winter’s coming, and we can feel it in our bones. Well, okay, not our bones—our heels. If you’re anything like us (or every person we know), colder temperatures mean just one thing: Cracked, elephant skin-like heels that just won’t quit, no matter how diligently you lotion.

The key, it turns out, isn’t just how often you moisturize, but how well you moisturize, and exfoliate beforehand (steel your gag reflexes—the PedEgg has a point). Sleeping in lotion socks isn’t the most fun, but these products help do it less, and do it better. Take a look at our picks for the best foot-friendly products to soothe your cold weather heels!

More From Beauty High:

15 Things Going Through Your Head While You’re Getting a Pedicure

The Best At-Home Pedicure Tips for Great Feet

How to Soothe High Heel Pain