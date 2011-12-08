Treat Your Mama Right This Holiday With These Gift Ideas

This season we’ve brought you guides to the best hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, ultra-luxe beauty, and even products for your main man. Now we’re coming through with a list of the 10 best sets for the most important woman of all — your mom!
While our mamas should be celebrated and spoiled every day of the year, the holiday gift-giving season is the perfect opportunity to really pamper them. Our slideshow shows you the best beauty gift sets that will make your mom love you even more.
This Kate Somerville gift set, exclusively sold at Nordstrom's, is for the mom who loves to pamper herself with the very best in antiaging skincare. The kit includes HydraKate Line Release Under Eye Cream, HydraKate Line Release Face Serum, Deep Tissue Repair, and Total Vitamin Antioxidant Face Serum.
(Kate Somerville 'Aging Solutions' Kit, $175, shop.nordstrom.com)
While the middle of winter may not be the best season for gardening, we still had to include this Crabtree & Evelyn set, perfect for moms who adore pruning and picking, but need some hand repair because of it. The adorable bag includes Gardeners Nail & Cuticle Therapy, Gardeners Hand Therapy, Gardeners Pumice Scrub, and a trowel and spade.
(Crabtree & Evelyn Gardener's Shed Bag, $48, crabtree-evelyn.com)
Maybe it's because Clinique is my own mama's choice when it comes to makeup and skincare, but I always think of moms when it comes to this line. That's why I think any mom would love this 'Global' Makeup Set, an $83 value on sale for only $42 on Nordstrom's website. The pink makeup bag contains a beautiful imited-edition eyeshadow compact, as well as two lip glosses, mascara, makeup remover, and their Cream Shaper For Eyes in Chocolate Luster.
(Clinique 'Global' Makeup Set, $42, shop.nordstrom.com)
What mom doesn't adore Diane von Furstenberg? This limited edition Diane gift set includes her best-selling Diane Eau de Parfum Spray, as well as a luxurious perfumed body lotion. Hopefully the great scent of the package doesn't give your gift away before she opens it!
(Diane von Furstenberg Diane Gift Set, $85, sephora.com)
Another Nordstrom exclusive, this kit contains some of the best products Shiseido has to offer from their Benefiance and WrinkleResist24 lines, like Balancing Softener Enriched, Night Emulsion, Extra Creamy Cleansing Foam, Day Emulsion SPF 15, Concentrated Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream, and Concentrated Neck Contour Treatment.
(Shiseido 'Benefiance' Anti Aging Skincare Set, $99, shop.nordstrom.com)
If your mom is anything like mine, she doesn't lay back and relax nearly as much as she should. Encourage her to unwind with a nice long bath with the Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Body & Bath Trio, which includes soothing Honey Bath, Exfoliating Scrub, and Soufflé Body Crème. Decadent!
(Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Body & Bath Trio, $60, shop.nordstrom.com)
The 'Holiday Glamour' set from Yves Saint Laurent includes their legendary concealer Touche Éclat and Golden Gloss, a beautiful gold-flecked lip gloss. Deluxe samples of the award-winning Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils and new Waterproof Eye Pencil are included in the black makeup case as well.
(Yves Saint Laurent Holiday Glamour Set, $65, shop.nordstrom.com)
Ole Hendriksen's award-winning, anti-aging skincare line will be sure to win you the award of 'favorite child' when your mom finds this under the tree. Includes invigorating night gel, sheer transformation, and truth serum.
(Ole Hendriksen Three Little Wonders Mini Box, $35, olehendriksen.com)
It is no secret that here at Beauty High, Jo Malone is one of our all-time favorites. The mother of all holiday gifts, this brand-new roasted chestnut candle costs a pretty penny, but your mom will think of you every time she lights it and the giant size assures it will last all the way until the holiday season of 2012.
(Jo Malone Roasted Chestnut Deluxe Candle, $130, jomalone.com)
Feminine and graceful, this classic Narcisco Rodriguez gift set includes For Her eau de toilette and body lotion, with notes of orange blossom, osmanthus, rose, solar musk, peach, amber, soft musk, vanilla, vetiver, and musk.
(Narciso Rodriguez For Her Holiday Set, $95, shop.nordstrom.com)