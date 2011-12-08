Treat Your Mama Right This Holiday With These Gift Ideas

This season we’ve brought you guides to the best hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, ultra-luxe beauty, and even products for your main man. Now we’re coming through with a list of the 10 best sets for the most important woman of all — your mom!

While our mamas should be celebrated and spoiled every day of the year, the holiday gift-giving season is the perfect opportunity to really pamper them. Our slideshow shows you the best beauty gift sets that will make your mom love you even more.