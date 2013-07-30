Instant Makeover: Zap Puffy Eyes & Dark Circles in 3 Minutes

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

The worst part of a bad night’s sleep isn’t the next-day exhaustion, it’s those dark bags under the eyes. Suffering from restless sleep last night, I needed a quick fix this morning — a facial or cucumbers on the eyes just weren’t an option. Instead, I tried GlamGlow BrightMud Eye Treatment ($69, sephora.com). Packaged in little cells (similar to how contact lenses are stored between uses), each package provides just enough product to go under both eyes. So easy to use, you just dab the mask under each eye and let it sit. It does have a chilly sensation on skin, but it’s not at all uncomfortable. After three minutes, you can remove with a tissue. My skin was a little red and cold for about five minutes, but within twenty minutes full results appeared — noticeably brighter skin and reduced puffiness. With a blend of nitroffeine (a caffeine), juvelane (which works like a retinol), and TEAOXI Peppermint Technology which activates a cold compression to de-puff the eyes, the results are immediate, but also last throughout the day.

