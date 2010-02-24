Travel-Sized Beauty Product Site Launches, Plus 10 Products We Can’t Leave Home Without

Now that most airlines charge for checked bags, air travel has become more of a hassle than ever. With the restrictions on liquids (all have to be 3 fl. oz or less) it becomes a tough decision for girls who are beauty junkies to choose between giving up their products for a week, or paying to ship their bag through.

Two girls who have struggled with this very same decision (and traveled for work frequently), Kate Duff and Alexi Mintz, just launched a new site called 3floz.com which sells quality and luxury beauty products that are all travel-sized. Carrying brands like Ahava, Avalon Organics, Dr. Hauschka, Yes To Carrots, and Malin + Goetz — just to name a few — we’ll now be able to keep up our beauty routine while jetting around.

We’ve compiled a list of the 10 beauty products we can’t bear to leave home without, and thanks to Kate and Alexi, we’re hoping that soon enough, we won’t have to ditch them at home next time we make plans to jet off to some far away place. It’s like being trapped on a desert island, but instead you’re trapped with too many regulations and a teeny tiny suitcase…

1 & 2: Face Wash & Moisturizer



Fresh’s Soy Face Cleanser is an amazing cleansing product that is good for all skin types and removes makeup quickly and delicately. In addition, it leaves skin feeling exteremely soft and moisturized — a must-have after exiting the drying environment of an airplane. (Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $38, at fresh.com)

A face moisturizer is also crucial while traveling, and Peter Thomas Roth’s Max All Day Moisture Defense Cream with SPF 30 is a great oil-free moisturizer with a creamy texture. Added bonus: SPF! (Max All Day Moisture Defense Cream, $42, at peterthomasroth.com)



3 & 4. Body Lotion/Body Butter & Eye Makeup Remover



We may be speaking from a true beauty junkie’s perspective, but surviving for a week without body butter is hard! Elbows and knees need moisturizing — especially if you’re going somewhere tropical. Carol’s Daughter’s Love Butter is the most intense moisturizing creme around and is perfect for those rough patches. (Love Butter, $18, at carolsdaughter.com)

One of the worst things about traveling without your necessities is not having eye makeup remover, forcing you to attempt to scrub off mascara with a wash cloth and water. Winding up with irritated, red eyes is never cute. Lumene’s Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover removes makeup flawlessly, and never irritates! (Lumene Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover, $6.49, at cvs.com)



5 & 6. Shampoo & Conditioner



Vacations can do wonders for your mental health, but they can also wreak havoc on your hair. The salt and wind from the beach (if you’re lucky enough to jet off to a tropical destination) and the differing water types (hard water compared to the soft you’re used to, or vice versa) can leave your hair almost unmanageable. Make things easier by sticking with the shampoo you’ve grown to love — Matrix Biolage Color Care Shampoo is a personal favorite. (Matrix Biolage Color Care Shampoo, $18.99, at walgreens.com)

A good conditioner can be a great way to revive locks after traveling. Aveda Rosemary Mint Conditioner not only smells great but adds and locks in moisture to hair without weighing it down. (Aveda Rosemary Mint Conditioner, $19, at aveda.com)



7 & 8. Moisturizing Soap & Perfume



A good soap is also crucial when trekking about — you may be sightseeing in the hot sun, or running from meeting to meeting, and no one wants to use the hotel bar soap that dries out your skin! Ahava’s Moisturizing Soap is a bar soap that actually deep cleans while adding moisture — something that is rare in hard soaps! (Ahava Moisturizing Soap, $8.50, at ahava.com)



A great perfume is a must on every trip, and finding small bottles is a difficult task! You can only pass by the girl with the sample vials so many times at your local Sephora. Our favorite new release is Flora by Gucci, with its notes of citrus, peony, and rose. (Flora by Gucci, $52, at sephora.com)

9 & 10. Suntan Lotion & Hairspray



Suntan lotion is a crucial part of your daily beauty regimen (and if it’s not it SHOULD be). It’s typically hard to find your favorite bottle from the drugstore that meets the proper travel requirements — we typically check our bags in order to take along our favorite, but Philosophy Shelter Broad Spectrum Sunscreen for Face and Body comes in both a 2 oz and 4 oz size. The cream is oil-free, and leaves no greasy residue so you can hardly tell you’re wearing anything! (Philosophy Shelter Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $20, at drugstore.com)

And finally, hairspray — or any styling product that you use on a regular basis, is hard to leave behind when you go away. Whether you have straight or curly hair, it is likely that you put some kind of product in it. For us, we tend to use Frederic Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray for those finishing touches. (Frederic Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray, $23, at sephora.com)



