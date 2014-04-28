The Best Pocket-Sized Acne Treatments For Better Skin On The Go

Let’s face it: acne flare ups can strike anywhere at any time. You’re rolling along, minding your own business when you can literally feel a planet-sized pimple starting to form on your face. Short of having a dermatologist on speed dial, what’s the solution other than heading home to manage the situation?
A pocket-sized zit zapper, of course! We know you’re busy and out there making things happen, so we’ve rounded up the best on-the-go acne solutions that can reduce inflammation and clear things up wherever you are. Make a little room in your makeup bag, because these tiny skin care wonders are a necessity.
For a bit of natural acne-healing action on the go, try this botanical-extract packed blemish stick that diminishes skin imperfections in a hurry.
Desert Essence Blemish Touch Stick, $8.99, Desertessence.com
This roll-on fights blemishes with a blend of five essential oils, healing acne breakouts and returning skin back to a clean, balanced state.
Decleor Aroma Purete Imperfections Roll-On, $27, DermStore.com
A pocket-sized treatment gel that goes to work instantly to relieve a breakout AND prevent others from happening? Sign us up.
Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, $25, Clinique.com
We love this fast-acting acne solution that's powerful enough to end a zit where it starts but gentle enough not to irritate already sensitive skin. This gets rid of the issue fast.
Murad Acne Clearing Solution, $39, Sephora.com
Here's one of our favorite travel-sized drying wonders of all time, especially for body breakouts along the chest and back. If you have body acne, carry this with you at all times.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, MarioBadescu.com
This naturally derived, pocket-sized formula heals blemishes where they start, quickly going to work on the bacteria that causes the issue and leaving you with calmer, healther skin wherever you are.
Origins Super Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel, $14.50, Birchbox.com
This small roll-on goes to work instantly to clear blemish causing bacteria and unclog pores so your skin can return to normal. Or, you know, look better than normal. Either way, it's awesome.
Ole Henriksen Roll On Acne Clearing Solution, $20, OleHenriksen.com
Let's say you have a raging zit that just won't die and you need something a bit more aggressive to tackle the problem in a hurry. This fast-acting spot treatment is exactly what you need.
Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Fast-Acting Salicylic Acid Acne Spot Treatment, $18, Sephora.com
This powerful on-the-spot combination of blue light therapy, gentle heat and sonic vibration goes to work deep into the skin, healing acne spots and leaving soothed, healthier skin behind. It's like having a dermatologist in your purse.
Tanda Zap Acne Spot Treatment Device, $39.97, Walmart.com
We love this steroid-free balm that works instantly to remove the redness from acne flare-ups. It turns angry red bumps into soothed skin in a hurry.
VMV Hypoallergenics Red Better Spot Corrector, $25, DermStore.com
We love a good acne-healing towelette and this soothing, natural pack of facial towelettes keeps pores clear while managing any current breakouts. Carry them everywhere, use them often.
Yes to Tomatoes Blemish Clearing Facial Towelettes, $5.99, Ulta.com