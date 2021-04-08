TSA-Approved Travel-Size Sunscreens You Need for Your Next Vacay

Any travel-savvy gal knows that you can’t roll up to the airport without some travel-sized sunscreen. It might just be the most important item in your carry-on, because if you forget it, you’re going to have to shell out for some sunscreen. Protecting your skin from damaging and harmful UVA and UVB rays should be your first priority if you’re going to frolic around at a resort, swim in a lake or even go hiking in the mountains. The sun can cause skin cancer and also speed up the aging of skin. No one wants either of those outcomes, which is why we rounded up the best travel-sized sunscreens on Amazon.

First of all, we made sure that all of them were travel-sized. No one wants to be surprised in the TSA line, after all. You just need to pop these in your carry-on, bag or backpack. There’s no need to haul massive bottle of sunscreen on a long weekend trip.

These top-rated sunscreens appeal to every type of vacationer. Two of our picks are reef-safe, while another is a sunscreen spray rather than a lotion. All provide SPF 30 or above and target both UVA and UVB rays. The sunscreens all go on smoothly and have moisturizing ingredients, so you won’t dry your skin out trying to protect it from the sun.

Check out our five picks below.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion This sunscreen goes on smooth and won’t behind that greasy white residue. Boasting SPF 55 protection, it’ll keep harmful UVA and UVB rays away from your skin. The sunscreen is non-comedogenic and is a fast-drying formula. Also, it’s TSA-approved, so it’ll totally ready to go on your next trip. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch… $7.97 buy it

2. Sun Bum Premium Day Tripper If you’re going on a beach or tropical trip, you need to have this 3-pack travel set from Sun Bum on hand. It comes with a water-resistant SPF 30 sunscreen, SPF 30 lip balm (you can’t forget your lips!) and a cooling aloe gel for any unexpected sunburns. It’s all packaged in a cute little travel case. Sun Bum Premium Day Tripper $19.99 buy it

3. Coppertone SPORT Continuous Sunscreen Spray For those who prefer a sunscreen spray to a lotion, Coppertone’s sunscreen is something you must pack in your carry-on. Weighing in only 1.5 oz., this spray protects from both UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is specifically designed to be sweat-proof, so you’ll be safe running, early morning yoga or cycling. It also contains Vitamin E, so it won’t dry out your skin. Coppertone SPORT Continuous Sunscreen… $2.99 buy it