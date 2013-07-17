New Travel-Friendly Beauty Finds

This week we’re bringing you dispatches from Cosmoprof, the annual beauty industry trade show in Las Vegas where brands big and small debut their newest offerings.

The worst part of Cosmoprof is trying to get all of my newly acquired beauty products through security at the airport. Some new products popping up, however, are creating solutions to this big beauty problem.

Sen7 ($39, sen7.com) is an atomizer that makes it very easy to take your favorite perfume on the plane with you. It’s small and chic, but my favorite part is the non-funnel transfer system. To get your perfume into the Sen7, you simply pop off your perfume’s small little nozzle, place the atomizer on top, and pump the scent into it, so there are never any spills.

The first thing I do when I get onto a plane is take off all my makeup and slather on a moisturizer. Frais Towelettes ($15, fraisluxury.com) are individually wrapped face wipes that take off makeup and moisturize with shea butter. The 2-in-1 product is perfect for keeping skin hydrated despite dry airplane air.

If you’re sick of digging through your makeup bag, then you’ll probably be as impressed by the Lay/N/Go Cosmo ($29.95, layngo.com) as I am. The little pouch, when opened, lays flat, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. And when your makeup inevitably spills in said bag, you can throw it in the washing machine.

What are your travel beauty must-haves?

