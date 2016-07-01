How Beauty Experts Pack When They Travel

Your hair gets dull, the altitude messes with your skin, and you’re just not in your routine: Whether you’re taking the train up the coast for a three-day weekend at the lake or hopping on a plane for a two-week trip abroad, your beauty game can take a big hit when you travel.

Here’s how nine beauty experts, including celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway and Dermalogica’s Annet King, pack when they’re getting the hell outta Dodge.