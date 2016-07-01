How Beauty Experts Pack When They Travel

Your hair gets dull, the altitude messes with your skin, and you’re just not in your routine: Whether you’re taking the train up the coast for a three-day weekend at the lake or hopping on a plane for a two-week trip abroad, your beauty game can take a big hit when you travel.
Here’s how nine beauty experts, including celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway and Dermalogica’s Annet King, pack when they’re getting the hell outta Dodge.
"I absolutely will not travel without my Elchim blow-dryer. It's not exactly lightweight, but it's so worth it. I've used hair dryers in hotels one too many times and I refuse to be without this dryer because the truth is, it does 99.9 percent of the work for me." -Kristin Ess
Elchin Healthy Ionic Dryer, $199; at Ulta
"I take this ALWAYS. It's good in dry or humid climates, and it's amazing for air-drying, which I like to try to do when I'm not working. It's good to give your hair a break and just let it air-dry with some oil (or even let the oil stay on overnight!)." -Kristin Ess
Oribe Gold Lust Oil, $52; at Oribe
"I use this almost every time I wash my hair even though it's a mask. I love the fine/normal one because it's light but it makes my hair so soft and manageable." -Kristin Ess
Wella Enrich Mask for Fine/Normal Hair, $13.90; at Ulta
"I stopped washing my face three years ago. My skin has never been better, so for that reason, I take this everywhere." -Kristin Ess
Dior Cleansing Water, $39; at Nordstrom
Deborah Lippmann, cdelebrity manicurist and founder of Deborah Lippmann | @deborahlippmann
"This is a great leave-on facial mask that I use all the time to help rejuvenate my skin, especially after a long flight." -Deborah Lippmann
VBeaute Deep Sheet Charcoal Mask, $28; at HSN
"This includes Triple Sec 3 in 1, Detox Dry Shampoo, Sparkling Soda Shine Mist, and Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray in travel size, so I can take my good hair with me wherever I go!" -Deborah Lippmann
Dry Bar The Four Pack, $39; at Dry Bar
"It's so important to treat and protect your hands with SPF! Keep this hydrating hand lotion at every sink in your home, at your office desk, and in your purse. Easy access is key because when adding a step to any routine, often times, out of sight means out of mind." -Deborah Lippmann
deborah lippmann Rich Girl Hand Cream SPF 25, $28; at deborah lippmann
Lacy Redway, celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Uzo Aduba, Olivia Palermo, and Jourdan Dunn | @lacyredway
"Jumping on and off airplanes can definitely dry out your skin and hair. I like to add Ouai's Hair Oil on the ends before and/or after flying to help minimize dryness." -Lacy Redway
Ouai Hair Oil, $28; at Sephora
This is great on all hair types and small enough to put in your carry-on. It has moisturizing elements that helps tame frizz, dryness, and split ends."-Lacy Redway
Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave-in Conditioner, $4 at Drugstore.com.
"This comes as a travel size and will combat the different climates you may be stepping into. It's best used as a finishing agent to protect your hairstyle from reverting."-Lacy Redway
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, $39; at Oribe
Lilit Caradanian, creator of Elcie Cosmetics and owner of Lilit's Makeup Studio | @makeupbylilit
"This highlighter is perfect for any type of weather: It balances out the sebum in your skin, so your texture is controlled no matter the state or country you travel to. And because it's under 3 ounces, it's perfect for your handbag!" -Lilit Caradanian
Elcie Cosmetics The Glow Enhancer, $48; at Elcie
"This is one of the best mascaras; it really builds up and looks like you have falsies on. It has a thinner pointed tip to get the inner and outer corners along with applying mascara to your bottom lashes." -Lilit Caradanian
Lorac Pro Mascara, $23; at Ulta
"Along with your skin changing due to travel, so do your lips. This conditioning lip treatment feels so nice and leaves a beautiful, pearlescent glossy finish." -Lilit Caradanian
Jouer: Essential Lip Enhancer, $16; at Birchbox
Matt Fugate, hairstylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda in New York City | @mattshair
"This little serum is a hardened wax, but when touched, it melts instantly into a serum.It's perfect for taming or piecing and won't leave a mess in your bag—truly genius." -Matt Fugate
Kerastase Ultime Serum Solide, $45; at Kerastase
"These are so great for travel as they hydrate dry hair. And O&M Know-Knott is genius as a leave-in and buffer from sun and chlorine." -Matt Fugate
O&M Detox Mini Shampoo and Conditioner, $10.95 each; at O&M
"It's the perfect product for amplifying hair because it gives it perfect texture without weighing it down." -Matt Fugate
Serge Normant Dream Big Spray in travel size, $15; at Beauty.com
Annet King, Director of Global Education at Dermalogica | @dermalogica
"This three-in-one palette has really great shades with super-fine texture. After an overnight flight, use the highlighter on lids and inner corners of eyes too to look awake!" -Annet King
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, $62; at Hourglass
"Spritz this throughout the flight; it smells great and gives flash-firming properties to skin thanks to bamboo and pea extract." -Annet King
Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist, $11.50; at Dermalogica
"My go-to hair product for styling and to defrizz ends is Davines Oil Absolute Beautifying Potion. It's great for post-flight static hair!" -Annet King
Davines Oil Absolute Beautifying Potion, $22; at Davines
Kira Nasrat, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Olivia Culpo and Bebe Rexha | @kiranasrat
"It's so important that you keep your lips moisturized at all times, and especially when you're on a trip. The camellia oil in this Chanel balm leaves the lips soft—and when your lips are moisturized and hydrated, they look more plump." -Kira Nasrat
Chanel Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care, $50; at Chanel
"Nothing says you're on vacation like gorgeous, hydrated skin. To keep skin hydrated and looking at its best while traveling I'm always packing my SK-II masks. You're basically drenching your skin with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. It's packed with Pitera, which helps skin become radiant. You'll notice your skin is brighter and softer. Plus, the packaging is convenient for travel: You can throw one on an hour before the pilot announces landing so when you land you'll look like you just got out of a spa rather a plane. When taking the mask out of its packaging, you'll notice that there's some liquid product left in the package—don't throw this away! Instead put it in the refrigerator and use it at night before bed. Each individual packet has a cotton mask that's drenched with all the goodness, but don't throw away the product that's left behind. That's gold, too." -Kira Nasrat
SK-II Face Mask Treatment, $127; at SK-II
"When I'm away, I bring African Botanics Firming Oil with me. The key ingredient is cold-pressed marula oil." -Kira Nasrat
African Botanics Firming Oil, $90; at Need Supply
"This super-luxurious mask ensures a night of uninterrupted beauty sleep. It's crafted from the highest grade mulberry silk with the perfect amount of shine, thickness, softness, and durability." -Annie Jackson
SLIP Silk Eye Mask, $40; at Net-a-Porter
"This all-purpose balm is 100-percent organic coconut oil. It's the perfect product to have while on the go for everything from nourishing lips and cuticles to conditioning hair ends." -Annie Jackson
Jackson’s Coconut Melt, $15; at Credo Beauty
"Everything has its place inside this pebbled leather case set. It unzips to stow all my travel-sized toiletries, and the small case can be used for makeup, jewelry, or other small necessities." -Annie Jackson
Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set , $110; at Cuyana
"This is a truly multipurpose oil that protects my hair from anything! It’s detangling, protecting, and nourishing; plus it has natural UVA/B sun protection filters that prevent damage from seawater and chlorine." -Clara Molloy
Huile de Leonor Greyl, $59; at Leonor Greyl
"All dressed in leather, Memo’s travel spray is sold empty so you can slip in your favorite perfume and slip it into your bag with style." -Clara Molloy
Memo Paris Purse Spray, $250; at Memo Paris
"I use this on the plane to re-energize my skin and give it a healthy dose of moisture for a more youthful look." -Clara Molloy
Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, $162; at Nordstrom