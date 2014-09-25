12 Travel Beauty Essentials Editors Can’t Live Without

Travel can be lots of fun, but it’s also work. We want to look our best in all those vacation Instagrams, but we don’t want to carry our entire vanity in our suitcase. Not to mention the fact that until the new TSA regulation for unlimited liquids is in place, we have to cull down on the beauty products in our suitcases. It can be a struggle, but when you find the products you need for traveling, you buy in bulk.
We asked the experts — beauty, travel, and lifestyle editors who travel all the time — what their must-have travel essentials are. All are TSA-friendly and all will make your trip easier — and prettier!
"I never travel without my Caudalie Beauty Elixir. It's part serum and part toner with essential oils. It's great to keep your skin hydrated on a plane and it smells delicious. I apply this before moisturizer and my skin feels luscious after arrival. Plus, it freshens the air around you!" says Julia Coney, All About the Pretty.
"That's a no-brainer, and I didn't even have to stop and think. I've always carried Smith's Rosebud Salve in the tin. I use it as hand cream, lip gloss, eyebrow wax, to spike up my hair, and more. It's also used for minor cuts and scrapes, etc. so it's multi-purpose. I couldn't live without it," says Zipporah Sandler, ChampagneLiving.net
"Without fail while traveling, my manicure always chips and nothing makes me feel less fancy than gross, chipped polish. I always bring nail polish remover wipes. After one mishap with nail polish remover, you'll never bring a bottle again — trust me! I love individually-wrapped wipes. Scrubbers from Butter London will do all 10 fingers in one wipe! They're magical," says luxury travel expert Katie Lara from Travelingpanties.com.
" I sleep with a silk eye pillow. It's really only because I have a hard time sleeping and need the darkness combined with the weight. But silk contains naturally occurring amino acids and helps with warding off the signs of aging!" says Laurel House, a dating coach and flirting expert.
"The Juara Candlenut roll-on perfume oil comes with me everywhere vaguely tropical! This Bali-inspired fragrance smells sublime, lasts for hours and is housed in a perfectly portable tube that's easy to stash in your purse," says Amber Katz, rouge18.com.
"To combat dryness on flights, I always keep my purse stocked with Refresh Tears !" says Kristin Luna, a travel and lifestyle journalist.
"Dry shampoo! Whether it's a trip to the gym or a weekend getaway, a travel-sized dry shampoo always comes with me. I'm partial to Herbal Essences Naked Travel Dry Shampoo since it's light, soaks up my excess oil and comes in a compact 1.7oz travel size. Plus it smells great and is affordable considering how fast I run through them!" says Lara Eurdolian, Founder of Pretty Connected and In His Clothes.
"My biggest beauty challenge when I'm on the road is my hair. Sadly, it's not wash-and-go hair and needs styling — and when you're on the road, you don't always have time for that. So anything that makes the on-the-go hair routine faster is sure to find its way into my bag. The travel-sized Moroccanoil Treatment is an essential. It not only makes my hair look shiny and healthy, it also cuts my hair drying time in half" says Natalie DiScala, Editor of Oh! Travelissima.
"I enjoy visiting other places, but the act of travel I could easily do without! So much is up in the air when it comes to flying or driving that the last thing I want to do is leave my beauty routine to chance. When I travel, I bring with me the most luxurious beauty products I own, which is discovery sizes La Prairie skin care items. Keeping skin well washed and hydrated is the key to looking and feeling great while away, even if the people in the room next to you were partying until 3 in the morning," says Julia DiNardo, Fashion Pulse Daily.