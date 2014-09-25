12 Travel Beauty Essentials Editors Can’t Live Without

Travel can be lots of fun, but it’s also work. We want to look our best in all those vacation Instagrams, but we don’t want to carry our entire vanity in our suitcase. Not to mention the fact that until the new TSA regulation for unlimited liquids is in place, we have to cull down on the beauty products in our suitcases. It can be a struggle, but when you find the products you need for traveling, you buy in bulk.

We asked the experts — beauty, travel, and lifestyle editors who travel all the time — what their must-have travel essentials are. All are TSA-friendly and all will make your trip easier — and prettier!