Travel Beauty Kits: Our Favorite Products For Your Fall Getaway

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re not going on vacation this fall! Whether you’re heading away for a week in the tropics or you’re spending the weekend doing a road trip, fall getaways mean you need to pack up your makeup for when you’re on the go. Instead of throwing every product you own into an over-stuffed bag, though, we’ve got a great solution for you.
We’ve rounded up our favorite travel beauty kits to bring with you on your fall vacation. Whether you need a makeup palette, a brush set, a hair care regimen or the all too necessary body wash set, we’ve found your new favorite travel companions.
Heading away for the weekend? Don't even think about packing without one of these travel beauty kits!
Foldable, portable and magnetic so that the powders don't go anywhere, this travel palette from Lorac is perfect for a fall trip or for just sticking in your purse every day for touch-ups on the go.
Lorac PRO to Go Eye/Cheek Palette, $38, Sephora
Don't even think about traveling with your brush set! This one from E.l.f. covers all your bases, plus it's only $5. Talk about a win-win.
E.l.f. Professional Travel Brush Kit, $5, Eyeslipsface.com
You likely won't need this entire set on a trip, but you'll have plenty of options for what to pack in the complimentary travel bag that comes with the set.
The Tarte of Giving Collector's Set and Travel Bag, $59, Sephora
Traveling by plane? Don't even think of stepping foot in the airport without this jetset pack, with products compact enough for a trip and perfectly in line with airplane regulations.
Benefit She's so Jetset, $36, Benefitcosmetics.com
Vacation shouldn't be an excuse to let your hair suffer from those little shampoos and conditioners in hotel bathrooms. Keep your tresses in check with this hair set, sure to give you extra shine.
Alterna Bamboo Shine On-the-Go Travel Set, $26, Sephora
We really can't get enough of Moroccanoil, and the fact that this little package is tiny enough to come along for vacation makes us giddy. Complete with body exfoliator, wash and the classic hair serum, you'll be set.
Moroccanoil Cleanse Travel Luxury Set, $36, Nordstrom
Showers on vacation will never feel more luxurious than with this set from Laura Mercier, complete with body wash, creme, hand creme and a fragrance to finish things off.
Laura Mercier Le Petit Patisserie Travel Quartet, $50, Sephora
Designed to be taken with you on a plane, Air Repair Skin Care's kit comes stocked with moisturizer, eye cream, facial cleanser, facial mist and a rescue balm. With this little set, you'll never have to worry about looking like you just spent hours sitting on a plane.
Air Repair Skin Care Kit, $42, Airrepairskincare.com