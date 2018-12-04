9 Travel Beauty Kits That Take the Stress Out of Holiday Jet-Setting

Of course, the holidays are the best time of year not only because of all the food, family, and fun you’ll be blessed with but also because it’s the time of year where you get to take off work and do some traveling.

Whether you’ve chosen to go home for the holidays to sit by the fire with your family or you and your honey opted for a fun one-on-one vacation to somewhere tropical that you’ve been dreaming of all year long, chances are you’ll be in need of some travel beauty products.

Every beauty lover knows that going on vacation is more than just getting to purchase new clothes so you can dress to impress. It’s the one time of year where it’s acceptable to blow your cash on the adorable travel sets that you see when you’re in the checkout line at Sephora, Nordstrom, or ULTA.

Normally, you’d think to yourself that they’re not worth purchasing because you’ll go through them so quickly, but when you don’t feel like bringing along all your full-size products, these tiny bottles are straight up magical.

All our favorite brands from Drunk Elephant to Milk Makeup know how important traveling is for the boss babe, so they’ve gone ahead and created some of the cutest, most useful holiday travel kits for us to scoop up before heading onto the planes, trains, or automobiles we’ve planned for ourselves.

Chock-full of everything from cleanser to lipstick, you’ll find everything you need in these kits to keep yourself looking 10/10 during your travels. Click through the slideshow ahead, and see some of our favorite picks.

Drunk Elephant The Big Reveal Kit

Great for any skin type, this kit includes five magical products that will help reveal your most youthful skin. With this cleanser, hydrating serum, facial oil, retexturizing mask, and lip balm, you’ll be all set for your travels.

$88 at Sephora

Milk Makeup Meet The Fam Milk Bestsellers Set

These travel-friendly minis fit perfectly in their holographic packaging for you to take on any method of transportation you may be traveling in this season. Inside, you’ll be graced with Milk’s best-selling makeup and skincare sticks and a mini KUSH mascara.

$39 at Sephora

Tatcha Skincare for Makeup Lovers Obento Box

This four-piece set comes complete with a full-size Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and travel sizes of The Water Cream, The Silk Canvas, and Violet-C Radiance Mask. It’ll keep skin glowing, healthy, and in its best condition even when you’re busy eating, drinking, and being merry.

$64 at Sephora

No matter how long you’re traveling for, this set will keep you stacked with skincare the entire time. This beautifully curated set includes Origins’ best sellers like their Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash and even the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask.

$45 at Sephora

IGK Flight Club Dry Shampoo Travel Set

No one wants to wash and blow-dry their hair while traveling, right? Lazy girls, rejoice! This dry shampoo set includes three of IGK’s best-sellers including JET LAG Invisible Dry Shampoo, DIRECT FLIGHT Multi-tasking, and FIRST CLASS Detox to cleanse, add texture, and calm the scalp.

$28 at Sephora

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmer & Travel Set

If you’re lucky enough to head somewhere warm this holiday season, your body will appreciate this Tom Ford set. Inside, you’ll find their Eau de Parfum spray, the Shimmering Body Oil that gives you a ‘gram-worthy glow, and the perfect red lip in “Le Mepris” for a night out.

$100 at Sephora

amika Not So Basics Travel Set

Packed full with dry shampoo, texturizing spray, detangling primer, and amika’s nourishing mask, you won’t need anything other than this travel set to keep your hair in tip-top shape.

$29 at Sephora

Tarte Here Today, Gone to Maui Set

Tarte truly outdid themselves by including three of their best-sellers into one perfect set. You’ll non-stop use this metallic bronze cream eyeshadow, mascara, and lip paint no matter where you’re headed for the holidays.

$25 at Sephora

From brows to face to eyes, you’ll have all points covered with this adorable set. Use Gimme Brow to keep your brows on point, POREfessional primer to blur imperfections, and Roller Lash mascara for seriously curled and lifted lashes.

$19 at Sephora