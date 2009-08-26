Transitioning Your Skin Tone for Fall

Fall is right around the corner, which means great new style and fresh looks…but unfortunately it also means goodbye to warm weather and hello to cold. Problems start to arise when those sweet summer tans start to fade, and keeping an appropriate glow for the season is key, but it can also be tricky (and no one likes a fake-baked look during fall). With that said, here are a few tips for acing the transition.

Keep it subtle: To perfect your color try going for a neutral glow, and since not everyone’s skin tone is the same, make sure it’s right for you. Here are our top picks at every price point.

Physicians Formula Organic wear 100% Natural Origin Loose Powder, $13.95, at physiciansformula.com

Benefit One Hot Minute, $30, at sephora.com

Smashbox HALO Hydrating Perfecting Powder & Brush Set, $59, at sephora.com