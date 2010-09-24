Transitioning To Fall With Benefit’s Girl Meets Pearl

It is officially autumn. And even though its a steamy 85 degrees in New York City right now, sooner or later you’ll have to pack up your bronzer and transition into something more fall-like.

I still have a slight tan, so I’m not ready to go full-on into foundation and pressed powder, so in the meantime I’m using Benefit’s Girl Meets Pearl

Girl Meets Pearl is a lovely golden pink illuminator. You can put it all over your face or just pat it on your cheek bones to add a little glow to your overall look. The way I use GMP is to put it all over my face, then put on Fresh Absolute Concealer #3 on my blemishes and under my eyes. A swipe of Nars Orgasm, lots and lots of mascara, and I’m good to go!

If I need a little brightening action throughout the day, I just take a little Girl Meets Pearl and dab it on my cheeks to help me look dewy and awake. Coffee can’t always be the answer, right ladies?