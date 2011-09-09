Transitioning Into Fall

Photo: © Luca Cannonieri

None of us want to admit that summer is over, but the good news is that now we can look forward to cashmere, sexy boots and new fall makeup shades. This fall , eyeshadow colors come in an array of slightly shimmering metallics in pewter and burnished gold, sheer jewel tones in amethyst and jade, and earthly delights like sparkling cocoa and khaki green.

The perfect universal metallic is the contour shade from the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eyeshadow Palette in Storm. The perfect jewel tone for any shade of eyes is Smashbox Eyeshadow in Majestic, and the prettiest earthy shade is RMS Mineral Cream Eyeshadow in Seduce, which works on all skin types.

Fall 2011 Makeup Preview

The easiest way to wear any of these hues is to line the upper lash line with a chocolate-brown liner if you are fair to medium, or black eyeliner if you are medium to dark. Then, blend a new fall shade across the lid and up to the crease and smudge it under the lower lash line. Add a highlight in a pale gold or vanilla shade that complements the new eye shadow color (try the Fresh Satin Luster Palette) to “Carmindize” the face under the brows and on the inner corners of the eyes.

Cheeks get all rosy with cream blushes in floral shades that mimic youth and vitality when it gets colder outside. The creamier formulas will also combat the look of dryness on the skin that happens when the seasons change due to loss of moisture. Apply Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush in Beaming to the apples of the cheeks in circular motions with your fingers.

Lips get super pampered this season with tinted lip balms that fight chapping and give a slight hue to the smile. I adore Fresh Sugar Plum Lip Treatment, which leaves a hint of fall-inspired wine on the lips without being too dark.

