Transition Your Summer Lipstick to a Fab Winter Shade

Does your favorite summer lipstick hue, which you used religiously for the past few months, feel just a bit too bright to look chic lately? If so, you’re not alone! The tube may be dwindling and it may be time to replace it anyway, so opt for a more winter-friendly, darker shade that will compliment and enhance your seemingly more neutral wardrobe (read: we doubt your wearing vibrant florals and Hawaiian prints as frequently as you were in July).

We got some updated color tips from Makeup Artist Jen Paelmo, who recommends not only replacing your current lipstick or gloss with a vamped up winter version, but also to mix and layer your old shade with your new one. Click on the slideshow above for Paelmo’s holiday/winter 2011-2012 picks for shades of bronze, peach, pink, and red.