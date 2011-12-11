Transition Your Summer Lipstick to a Fab Winter Shade

Does your favorite summer lipstick hue, which you used religiously for the past few months, feel just a bit too bright to look chic lately? If so, you’re not alone! The tube may be dwindling and it may be time to replace it anyway, so opt for a more winter-friendly, darker shade that will compliment and enhance your seemingly more neutral wardrobe (read: we doubt your wearing vibrant florals and Hawaiian prints as frequently as you were in July).
We got some updated color tips from Makeup Artist Jen Paelmo, who recommends not only replacing your current lipstick or gloss with a vamped up winter version, but also to mix and layer your old shade with your new one. Click on the slideshow above for Paelmo’s holiday/winter 2011-2012 picks for shades of bronze, peach, pink, and red.
"If you wear a Beachy Bronze lip in the summer, try out a Holiday Hot Chocolate Hue such as: Armour Beauty Lipgloss in Foxy (pictured), $21, ArmourBeauty.com, or Make Up For Ever Lipstick #47 Rouge Artist Intense," Paelmo suggests.
Take your pink to the dark side: Paelmo advises,"For the Perky Pink pucker, mix in some Merry Magenta! Ones to try: Grace by Armour Beauty Lipgloss, M.A.C. Cosmetics Lipstick in Girl About Town (pictured), $14.40, MacCosmetics.com, or Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Demure."
Paelmo says, "If you're more of a Peachy Picnic gal, try a Cozy Coral shade like: NARS Satin Lipstick in Casablanca (pictured), $24, Narscosmetics.com or Illamasqua Intense Lipgloss in Mistress."
Last, Paelmo recommends for your vibrant reds: "If Rosey Red-ish Pink is your perfect pick, try some Merlot shades such as Chanel Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 41 Rouge Allure Velvet (pictured) , $32, Chanel.com, or L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Gloss in Soft Wine."